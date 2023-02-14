Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' family announced that he would be laid to rest in a private ceremony on February 18, 2023

The South African rapper died during a fatal shooting on Durban's Florida Road on February 10, 2023

Supa Mega's family stated in a media statement that DJ Zinhle's husband, Murdah Bongz, would not be present to pay his last respects

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' family revealed the details of his funeral days after he was gunned down on Florida Road in Durban.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the Forbes family said they would lay their son to rest on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in a private provincial funeral.

Mega's family added that they would allow the public to bid farewell to the Fela In Versace rapper on February 17, 2023, at the Sandton Convention Center at 17:00.

"It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched and impacted through his gift of music. His memorial will therefore be open to the public as well as streamed online."

The statement further read that DJ Zinhle's husband, Murdah Bongz, will not attend the funeral because of cultural prohibitions.

"We’d also like to acknowledge our extended family, the Mohosanas for their unwavering support during this time, as Bongani Mahosana will be in absentia at the memorial and funeral services due to observing cultural protocol."

There was no bad blood between AKA and Bongz despite popular belief. Sunday World reported Mega and Murdah blended their families as they shared kids with Zinhle.

Mzansi is still coming to terms with AKA's passing even after funeral details were announced

Briefly News shared a post on their Facebook timeline announcing the funeral details, and Mzansi shared reactions that suggested they're still reeling from AKA's death.

@Mpumi Skhosana said:

"Rest in peace daddy ka Kairo."

@Lunathi Thomas shared:

"A responsible father who loved his child. I will forever salute you for that. RIP Supa Mega."

@Letty Nyakuyedzwa Mapfumo posted:

"Now the family can't even feel safe burying him publicly."

@Neville Bawula replied:

"Rest well, Mega ✊"

@Zakhele KaElihle Mbuyazi commented:

"South Africa has lost greatness."

@Mbatha Sanele wrote:

"He's really gone."

@Xoli Mbuthuma reacted:

"Go to sleep young king."

@Frah Nceh added:

"RIP Mega ❤️ I still can't believe you are no more ❤️"

