AKA was nominated for the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards for his song Lemons (Lemonade) in the Best Hip Hop category

However, even though the South African rapper lost to Black Sherif, the Megacy still celebrated him

The awards ceremony took place a few hours after AKA died in Durban, and he was honoured by the organisers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA sadly lost at the Soundcity MVP awards on Saturday, February 11.

AKA was honoured by Soundcity MVP Awards even though he passed away a few hours before the ceremony. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

According to the Daily Sun, the rapper competed against Black Sherif, Blaqbones, Mi, Psycho YP, Wakadinali, Chyn, and Vector in the category of Best Hip Hop for his song Lemons (Lemonade).

Black Sherif took the trophy home, but AKA's fans, known as the Megacy, celebrated the late musician. AKA tragically lost his life on Friday, February 10, in Durban on Florida Road, where unknown men gunned him down.

Soundcity MVP Awards pay tribute to AKA

Supa Mega died a few hours before the Soundcity MVP Awards took place, but that did not stop the organisers from honouring him alongside the artists they paid tribute to. @taiwoalabiho2 shared the video of AKA's life being celebrated among other African stars lost in the past few months.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"SoundCity paid tribute to AKA, Sound Sultan, Ifeanyi Adeleke (Davido’s Son), Rico Swavey, Obama DMW and others at the Soundcity MVP Awards #SMVP2023 ️ ️"

Netizens were left emotional by the clip and shared the following comments:

@DanielR25050418 said:

"Am I the only one who got goosebumps?"

@asunwa shared:

"This was so sad to watch. May their souls continue to rest in peace."

@Suzzyphillz posted:

"May you all keep resting in the hands of the Lord."

@henryperuzzy replied:

"To the souls who departed,may they rest in the Lord."

@yominixofficial commented:

"Man, my eyes are wet."

@Benskyb wrote:

"May their perfect souls rest in peace."

@UrbanSports7 reacted:

"It breaks my heart to see this."

@De_lizard_killa added:

"We've typed RIP a lot lately, may 2023 be better for all of us. Rest easy, kings and queens."

Kiernan Forbes' family releases a statement confirming his death, SA devastated: "Gone too soon"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Durban on Friday night. The police said the 35-year-old was ambushed by gunmen when leaving a restaurant.

The shocking news was tough for many people to accept, and AKA's family confirmed his untimely passing on Saturday morning.

AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes released a statement acknowledging the death of their son. They expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received so far and asked the public to keep them in their prayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News