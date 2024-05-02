A gentleman showed off his stunningly neat and well-organised living space in a Facebook post

The guy's bedroom has a headboard set that looks beautiful and a painted wall which compliments the colours in the space

The online community reacted to the post, with many showering the gent with positive messages

A man flexed his stunning mkhukhu. Images: @Tshepiie Milantiie

Source: Facebook

A man took to his Facebook account and showed off his living space to social media users.

A Facebook user, Tshepiie Milantiie, posted photos of his shack in a popular Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. One of the photos captured a neatly made bed with a modern headboard that came with all its pieces, such as the wardrobe and mirror.

The gent also has a mounted plasma TV in his room, a TV stand, and cool LED lights under his bed. He painted his mkhukhu lime green. Tshepi's space looked stunning, neat, and well-organised.

Man shows off his mkhukhu

See the Facebook photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens loved the man's living space

The online users flocked to his comment section and showered him with positive messages, applauding his neat and well-organised space.

@Lubabalo Lubha wrote:

"Nice one."

@Mulalo Isaac Makua asked:

"What size is yr mkhukhu? I love the color of the walls."

@Khabonina Msibi said:

"I love the Audacity in you to put that Tv there. Beautiful anyway ♥️❤️."

@Mpho Diale suggested:

"Just put chip board on the side and cover with nice wall pater you will thank me ."

@Jerry Mthunzi stanned:

"Beautiful, everything has a beginning God bless you to build you dream house ."

@Thalitha Hlatywayo was blown away:

"Wow very nice and neat ❤️❤️❤️."

Man flexes humble living space

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who stunned Mzansi with his outstanding mkhukhu.

Makgetha Ali Ngoepe posted pictures of his place on Facebook. He captured the exterior of his mkhukhu, which looked decent. His yard was also impressively neat. In another part, Makgetha also captured his bedroom, which had a neatly made bed. He also took time to capture a selfie lying in it. Netizens applauded the man for proudly showing off his humble home.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News