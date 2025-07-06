Lerato Nxumalo has officially taken the leap and announced the launch of her new clothing business

The former Scandal! actress is looking to sell plush hoodies, saying she's trusting in God to see it through

This comes after she came out about her job at a grocery store, and her supporters congratulated her on the big move

Lerato Nxumalo says she's excited yet scared about her new side hustle.



Lerato Nxumalo is set to launch her new business, and said she is "terrified but excited" about her new journey.

Lerato Nxumalo announces new business

Lerato Nxumalo is once again expanding her resume with another side hustle, and this time, she's going into clothing.

The actress, who recently left the film industry to pursue content creation, shared an Instagram post announcing her new venture, oversized plush hoodies, or as she calls them blaHoodies, born from the "desire to create comfort":

"I’m jumping and trusting God. Next week, I’m launching my very first business, blaHoody. A dream born from countless late nights, prayers and the desire to create comfort and warmth for myself and you."





She posed wearing one of the hoodies, sitting on top of boxes, presumably packed with her merch, and made a toast to:

"Stepping out of my comfort zone and into my purpose. Here’s to building something for myself."

Without an exact date, the Genesis actress revealed that blaHoody would launch "next week," and ended her post by thanking her fans for their continued support and making her who she is now:

Here's what Mzansi said about Lerato Nxumalo's new business

Fans, followers and peers congratulated and praised Lerato for taking the leap, and promised to support her business:

cindy_thando said:

"Yaaaay! Congratulations, beautiful."

South African actor, Abdul Khoza, wrote:

"I need to make an order ASAP! Congratulations, sis, all the best."

ntsako_mhlanga announced:

"Guys, save money. We’re supporting our girl!"

mandy_careswa was excited:

"Let’s go! The coins are ready."





nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

"I can’t wait to get myself 3 different colours of u Bla!! Liyabanda bo iGoli! Congratulations, nana."

ebogoooo_ showed love to Lerato Nxumalo:

"Seeing you grow is one of my favourite things to witness."

sanele_baloyi added:

"Very ready, ke nono. I hope you have cute winter robes also."

lesegomaodii posted:

"Look at you! So, so happy for you, sthandwa sam, congratulations and all the best with your business. Oh, it's about to be a successful one."

boka.baikakedi quoted the bible:

"So happy for you, sis. He says, 'All things, whatever you ask in prayer, believing, you will receive. Matthew 21: 22."

Lerato Nxumalo works at a grocery store

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lerato Nxumalo's new job at a grocery store.

The actress revealed that she had just started as a general worker, but the salary she was earning, converted to South African rands, brought social media to a standstill:

ArtSetshedi said:

"She’s going to get 20K for working 2 days. I would be there 2 hours early too and pack with the biggest smile on my face."

