Lerato Nxumalo recently showed off her second day of work at a grocery store

The actress appeared to have taken up work as a packer, and spoke about her eagerness to impress her bosses

Reactions to her new job were mixed, where some netizens congratulated her while others claimed it was her fiancé's store

Lerato Nxumalo showed off her new job at a grocery store. Images: lratonxumalo

Lerato Nxumalo is taking pride in her new job after she took up a grocery store gig as a packer.

Where does Lerato Nxumalo work?

Former Scandal! actress, Lerato Nxumalo, is topping social media trends after landing a new job.

Coming from announcing her new role on Genesis, it looks like the actress/ social media content creator is chasing multiple income streams after showing off her other gig.

Lerato Nxumalo now works at a Swedish grocery store as a packer. Image: lratonxumalo

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nxumalo shared a picture of herself at a Swedish grocery store, where she's seen packing in the tea/ coffee aisle and captioned it:

"I'm so early today, I might even get a promotion for my eagerness. #day2AtTheJob"

But apparently, this isn't just any grocery packer job after Lerato revealed her big pay day after just two days. According to another post, she got paid 20 thousand Nelson Mandela rands on her second day at ICA Gruppen!

Here's what Mzansi said about Lerato Nxumalo's new job

Netizens congratulated Lerato on her new job, and said there was nothing to be ashamed of as long as she's making money:

noziphomash said:

"And you know what? Good for her. Job shaming is stupid, especially with today’s economy."

PhiwoMnyandu praised Lerato:

"Good for her. Making an honest living in a safe country. She never has to worry about healthcare, I bet she can afford a vacation every other month on her salary alone. Also, the hours are probably not long. It also helps that over there, they don’t look down on such jobs.

PetuniaTsweleng wrote:

"She made the right decision. I'm so proud of her. She's very decent!"

ArtSetshedi added:

"She’s going to get 20K for working 2 days. I would be there 2 hours early too and pack with the biggest smile on my face."

Netizens praised Lerato Nxumalo for making an honest living. Image: lratonxumalo

Meanwhile, others suspect that the shop may be her fiancé's after she got paid R20K in two days:

Afriforeal2 suspected:

"She's married to a Swedish man, recently bought 2x BMWs, has a beautiful apartment in Gauteng. It might be her store, who knows?"

EmbeeMalema said:

"Her man is rich; she can do whatever she wants."

mikezondile wrote:

"She got paid 20k for working 2 days, that’s at her man’s store."

