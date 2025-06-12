Kabza De Small's reaction to a male fan attempting to hug him has gone viral on social media

The Amapiano sensation was taken aback when he offered a man a handshake, only for him to pull him in for a hug

Mzansi is hysterical over Kabza's reaction, while others claimed that Kabza should have handled the situation better

Kabza De Small embarrassed a male fan in a now-viral video.

Fans are crying over Kabza De Small's viral video pushing a fan away after he attempted to hug him.

Kabza De Small humiliates male fan

Kabza De Small is topping social media trends, and this time, it's not for his music.

The King of Amapiano was captured in a now-viral video in a nightclub, where a male fan approached to greet him, but the interaction quickly went south.

Shortly after Kabza extended his hand to offer the man a handshake, the fan instead pulled him in for a hug, shocking both him and his security team, and leaving everyone in an awkward position.

In the clip, shared by legendlivefeed, the Imithandazo hitmaker can be heard asking the man, "Mara why?" while walking away as curious club patrons look on:

Here's what Mzansi said about Kabza De Small's video

Netizens can't get over how Kabza humiliated his fan and said the man deserved it:

guywithoutadoubt said:

"Give the bra a fist pump, don't come hugging a bra you don’t know."

williamalpha_sa supported Kabza De Small:

"I understand why Kabza did that. This is why celebs must have bodyguards. Some people wanna force you to do things you're not comfortable with."

zulueuphoria cheered:

"Kabza for president! Well done. Well handled."

tman_ntuli was impressed:

"The brotherhood is proud of you, Kabza."

Meanwhile, others said the man wouldn't have tried that with Shebeshxt, who is infamous for attacking fans:

checkmate191 joked:

"He should try that on Shebe or Scott’s."

prodbydinnohbeats said:

"They should try that on Shebe."

khensani.shibiri wrote:

"If it were Shebe, we would have seen a discharge of a firearm."

On the other hand, some netizens argued that Kabza should have handled the situation better:

mzovelilevelile said:

"Somebody very close to these celebrities, especially musicians, please, guys, explain to them the word 'fan' and the expectations from the fan when they meet their favourites."

keenanmeyer187 was disappointed:

"Ay. Local celebrities are always extra."

bvmak_1047 said:

"He's a fan, fans will be fans will be fans, he needs to chill."

ngwane_omkhulu_simelane argued:

"The same guy who bought a ticket to see him? The same guy who downloads his music? I mean, we all know that Kabza is straight, that dude meant no harm."

lelow620 added:

"He opened his arms without harm."

Kabza De Small teases new music

In more Kabza De Small updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer teasing even more music.

Fans are looking forward to Kabza's long-awaited album, Bab'Motha, and believe it will be worth the wait.

