Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni amassed people's attention after she shared a post proving she went through a major transformation

Gogo Maweni's big changes to her appearance could not go unnoticed, and online users were not shy to post their thoughts

The traditional healer left people in awe at the drastic difference that weight loss made to her face

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Gogo Maweni turned heads after she took to social media with a fresh look. The sangoma's looks stole the show as she was promoting her products. The post shared on 17 May 2026 eventually spread to X, which sparked more interest and commentary on her makeover.

Gogo Maweni stunned South Africa with new looks. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: TikTok

Gogo Maweni shared an Instagram selfie that left people stunned by how much weight she shed. The traditional healer was sporting a much more trimmed-down look while wearing athleisure. Gogo Maweni's Instagram shows photos of her starting to slim down in March 2026.

The photo of Gogo Maweni's look was eventually reposted to X by @NadosRoll, and online users highlighted the before and after photos of the traditional healer. See the post below:

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SA admires Gogo Maweni's new look

People expressed their admiration that Gogo Maweni lost weight. Most people's reactions were focused on how much Gogo Maweni's face changed after the change.

While many showered her with compliments, others reflected on Gogo Maweni's past, full of controversies. The sangoma faces accusations ranging from witchcraft to serious assault charges. The sangoma has been charged with a variety of crimes more than three times. Read the comments below:

Gogo Maweni shares her life as a sangoma. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

@_kylendawo remembered Gogo Maweni's past controversies:

"That pretty face won't erase all the bad things she has done."

@Asanda_Matlhare added:

"Muhle lo sisi the things she does<<."

@KhananiShingan1 remarked:

"Yeah no , all we need to do is lose this weight."

@MVProJileka was amazed:

"Gogo Maweni is now a type haibooooo! "

@inmybarbieera loved the new look:

"She looks a whole lot better, losing weight will always and forever be a good thing."

@MthembuSiyamkel gushed:

"Wow waseba muhle kanje manje."

Hlela_Lulubel also admired the weight loss:

"Weight loss really looks good on her.'

@_kylendawo speculated:

"Whoever is plugging them with Ozempic needs to be stopped!"

Gogo Maweni accused of serious crimes

Briefly News reported that celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni is the subject of explosive allegations again. This time, a former close associate claimed the sangoma is not who she appears to be.

The reality TV star, whose real name is Makhotso Le-Ann Mofokeng, is currently out on R5,000 bail in a separate case where she faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Speaking on the Kasi Jam Podcast that premiered on MacG's YouTube channel on Friday, 24 April 2026, Sjuku opened up about his experiences on the show, claiming he pretended to be a sangoma out of fear for his life.

That assault case now appears minor compared with the fresh and far more serious claims made by her former mentee, Sjuku, during a Podcast and Chill Network show. Speaking on the Kasi Jam Podcast that premiered on MacG's YouTube channel on Friday, 24 April 2026, Sjuku opened up about his experiences on the show, claiming he pretended to be a sangoma out of fear for his life.

Source: Briefly News