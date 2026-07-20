Gogo Maweni shared new photos of her twin sons dressed in Somizi Mhlongo's Sompire clothing line,

Some X users questioned whether the images were AI-generated, given that Maweni previously shared AI photos in the past

Despite the cuteness overload, some fans turned to Somizi's clothing line Sompire, saying the garments were horrible

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Gogo Maweni has shown off pictures of her twins. Image: gogo_maweni

Source: Instagram

South African TV reality star Gogo Maweni has finally given Mzansi a proper look at her twin sons. The boys were dressed head-to-toe in Somizi Mhlongo's Sompire clothing line, but SA had negative things to say about the outfits.

The Izangoma Zodumo star welcomed her boys on Saturday, 19 July 2025, though she kept the news close to her chest for nearly two weeks before announcing on 29 July 2025. At the time, she and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, shared heartwarming footage from the delivery room, with Maweni writing, "10 days ago, our love as well as our bond got a whole lot stronger." She had previously revealed that the twins were conceived through IVF, a process she had initially kept private but felt pressured to disclose due to the public court case.

A month after their birth, on Monday, 12 August, the traditional healer introduced her sons to her Instagram followers, "Took my boys to see their great-grandmother at my dad's house," she wrote.

Sompire outfits steal the spotlight

The X photos feature the twins and their parents coordinating in Sompire pieces, the fashion label by media personality Somizi Mhlongo. While many fans melted over the babies, the clothing sparked its own debate, with several users accusing Sompire of being a knock-off version of Kim Kardashian's Skims brand.

SA reacted to the twins:

@_ayanda_sengane: "Her boys are cute🥰🥰 but sekumele simshaye manje uSomizi😭"

@DuduNgubane3: "The clothes they are wearing are not nice on the skin."

@PearlButho: "I want to see the Pyjamas after a wash. Also, Somizi copied Skims by Kim Kardashian."

Gogo Maweni's weight loss causes a stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Maweni garnered attention after sharing a post proving she had undergone a major transformation.

Gogo Maweni's significant changes to her appearance could not go unnoticed, and online users were not shy about posting their thoughts.

Source: Briefly News