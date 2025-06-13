Reality TV star Gogo Maweni appeared at the Protea Magistrates' Court concerning the assault case against her

The celebrated traditional healer was arrested earlier this year and faces charges of assault with intent to cause harm

The case has been postponed until Maweni gives birth to her twins, with her legal team arguing that the doctor ordered her to rest

Gogo Maweni's legal troubles have hit a pause to allow her to give birth to her twins. The reality TV star faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Assault case postponed

Gogo Maweni appeared briefly at the Protea magistrates' court on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

The Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star, whose real name is Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, will be given time to rest before her trial resumes. The court case has been deferred to 15 October 2025 after she gives birth to her twins. Her legal team argued that her doctor instructed her to rest and not travel as her pregnancy is complicated.

The celebrated traditional healer was arrested earlier this year and was later released on R5,000 bail.

Maweni wanted to keep pregnancy secret

According to TshisaLIVE, Maweni said she intended to keep her pregnancy private. However, with the assault trial, her pregnancy was disclosed.

“I feel great because. Honestly, I wanted to keep the pregnancy a secret, but unfortunately, I got arrested, and it came out that I was pregnant,” Maweni told the news publication.

She said she wanted to announce the birth of her twins on social media. However, had she gone that route, she said people were going to assume she paid a surrogate.

“I was not going to tell anyone until the babies were born, and I know people were going to end up thinking that it is a surrogacy and whatever, which is fine. But at least now I can continue and make sure they come to this beautiful earth healthy, so I'm very grateful.”

What you need to know about Gogo Maweni's legal troubles

After her bail was granted, Maweni received the support of a group of sangomas, who were outside the courtroom to cheer for her when she got released

Gogo Maweni's brother-in-law, Lindani Mgube, was also arrested on 31 January 2025, and he is accused of killing two traditional healers in Orange Farm, Gauteng, namely Faith Mafilika (Baba Vondwe Mkhatshwa) and Bandile Kubheka

Gogo Maweni announced that she would be writing a tell-all book about her time while in prison, and this announcement was received well by her followers

In a separate Instagram post, Gogo Maweni posted a video collecting baby clothes and toiletries to donate to pregnant inmates

Gogo Maweni shows off growing baby bump

In a previous report from Briefly News, the controversial traditional healer Gogo Maweni flaunted her striking pregnancy glow in an Instagram video.

Her social media followers took to social media to gush over her baby bump and wished her well in her pregnancy.

