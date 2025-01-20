Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto on serious charges

Gogo Maweni's bail application has been postponed to 27 January for a formal hearing

The celebrity sangoma is remanded in custody, and she is to remain in jail until next week

Gogo Maweni will remain in court. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Controversial celebrity sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court, Soweto, on Monday, 20 January 2025.

Maweni's bail application has been postponed

Gogo Maweni, real name Makgotso Mofokeng, was arrested over a 2019 assault case. Maweni faces serious charges of alleged assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

According to IOL, Maweni's arrest is also in connection to an incident in 2017 as well as "multiple murder cases from 2020 to 2024."

The bail application has been postponed to 27 January 2025 for a formal hearing.

Gogo Maweni is remanded in prison on serious criminal charges. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

A Twitter video of her arriving in court was posted by @KayaNews.

Mzansi reacts to Maweni's bail application

Netizens reacted to Gogo Maweni's arrest. Others are suggesting that if she is the powerful sangoma she claims to be, she can magically disappear. Here are the reactions:

@beatric28217189 exclaimed in shock:

"Haaibo, where's her family? Where's her husband?!!"

@maluleke_rodger joked:

"Where ever Siyabonga Zulu and Shaka is, they are smiling."

@JMadingwaneng laughed:

"She is lucky. Sometimes. they will make an arrest on Thursday afternoon 😁 then appear on Monday morning."

@AmuFloyd asked:

"So she didn't see this coming 🤔 👀"

@Mkho_Bandla joked:

"Gogo Skhotheni is working overtime there by the Ndumba."

@moflavour2_0 advised:

"She must perform her magic and be released."

@GladsonSibiya stated:

"That Gogo Maweni arrest was long overdue. I asked for it the first time I saw her."

Gogo Skhotheni reacts to Gogo Maweni's arrest

In a previous report from Briefly News, celebrity traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni has reacted to Gogo Maweni's recent arrest on Sunday, 19 January 2025.

Skhotheni took to her Instagram account on Monday, 20 January morning to mock Maweni with a checkmate post. South Africans took to social media on Monday to criticise Maweni, who is trending on social media following her arrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News