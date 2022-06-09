Jennifer Rauchet is an American media personality and executive producer at Fox Nation. She came into the limelight in 2017 after being romantically linked to former US veteran and TV host Pete Hegseth, who at the time was married to his second wife, Samantha Deering.

Rauchet and Pete rocked the media world when news emerged about their extramarital relationship. They were both married to their respective spouses. After their divorces, they tied the knot at one of Donald Trump's golf clubs in New Jersey. Are they still together?

Jennifer Rauchet's profile summary

Full name Jennifer Cunningham Rauchet Date of birth 30 January 1985 Age 37 in 2022 Place of birth United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Pete Hegseth (from 2019) Children Four, including daughters Kenzie and Gwen, sons Luke and Jackson Education Towson University in Maryland Profession Journalist, media executive Social media profiles Instagram

Jennifer Rauchet's age

Born in the USA on 30 January in 1985, Jennifer’s age is 37 as of 2022. She is five years younger than her husband, Pete Hegseth whose age is 42 having been born 6 June 1980.

Jennifer Rauchet's husband and children

The executive producer is currently married to Pete Hegseth, an American television host and author. The couple started having an affair when Hegseth was still married to his second wife, Samantha Deering. Their relationship drew a lot of attention when Jennifer fell pregnant with Pete's baby. Their daughter Gweny was born in August 2017.

Pete and Samantha's divorce was finalized in 2017, and he proposed to Jennifer in June 2019. They exchanged marriage vows in August 2019 at Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in New Jersey. The couple has a close relationship with Donald Trump and even used the phrase, make weddings great again, when planning their wedding.

Jennifer Rauchet from Fox News has three other kids from her previous marriage, including daughter Kenzie and sons Luke and Jackson. She is also the stepmom to Pete's three sons, Gunnar, Boone, and Rex, from his second marriage to Samantha.

Jennifer Rauchet’s career

Jennifer has been in the media industry for the last two decades. She started working in 2001 at WPIX TV as a journalist and executive producer. Later in 2006, she joined Fox Nation as an executive producer and has been there ever since.

She used to work with Pete as a contributor on Fox & Friends but had to leave the show after her affair with the host came to light. She moved to the Watters World show.

Jennifer Rauchet's net worth and salary

The Fox News executive producer has an estimated worth of $1 million in 2022. Jennifer Rauchet's salary is about $110,000 per year. On the other hand, her husband, Pete Hegseth, has an estimated net worth of $4 million and earns about $250,000 annually as a contributor for Fox News.

Jennifer Rauchet's height

Jennifer stands at 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) while her body measures 36-25-36. She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

Is Pete Hegseth married?

Who is Pete Hegseth's wife? The former US veteran is currently married to Fox News executive producer Jennifer Hegseth. He was previously husband to Meredith Schwarz (2004 to 2009) and Samantha Deering (2010 to 2017).

What does Pete Hegseth do for a living?

Peter Brian Hegseth has been a Fox News contributor since 2014. He is also a published author, and his books include In the Arena (2016) and American Crusade (2020).

He previously worked as a US Army National Guard and is a former executive director of political advocacy groups, including Vets for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America. Pete is often involved in political activities. He supported Donald Trump when he sought to be elected for the second term in office.

Where does Pete Hegseth live?

The former US veteran resides in Holmdel, New Jersey, with his wife, Jennifer Rauchet and their children. He also lives in New York City.

Jennifer Rauchet has proved numerous times that she is a great mother and wife despite having a demanding career. She has embraced Pete's kids from his former marriages and often involves them in family activities.

