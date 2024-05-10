The lawyer representing Isaac Plaatjies is convinced his client will be out on bail in the near future

Elias Makhanya said they believed the Supreme Court of Appeal would rule in their favour and let the former senior director out on bail

Plaatjies and his co-accused are facing numerous charges linked to defrauding the university out of more than R171m

Former Fort Hare Senior Director Isaac Plaatjies took a bail bid to the SCA.

University of Fort Hare’s former senior director Isaac Plaatjies could be out on bail soon.

Isaac Plaatjie takes bail bid to the SCA

Plaatjies launched a bid to be released on bail in his fraud and corruption case. His attorney, Elias Makhanya, said they believed the Supreme Court of Appeal would rule in his favour soon.

According to DispathLIVE, on 9 May 2024, Makhanya told the Alice Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Dimbaza, that the former Senior Director wanted to apply for bail.

Plaatjies was initially denied bail in December 2023. He dropped his bail bid in April 2024 while fighting for the higher courts to reverse the magistrate’s decision.

According to EWN, Plaatjies was accused in the fraud and corruption case against suspended and former university officials and businesses alleged to have defrauded the university out of more than R171m.

