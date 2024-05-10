South Africa’s first black female Constitutional Court judge, Yvonne Mokgoro, passed away in hospital

Mokgoro was involved in an accident near Kimberly in the Northern Cape on April 2023, which left her severely injured

She served on the ConCourt bench from 1994 until 2009 and was also involved in the probe into the 2012 stampede at the University of Johannesburg

The first black female judge in the Constitutional Court, Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, has passed away. Images: Stock Image and PHILIP LITTLETON/AFP

The first black woman to sit on the Constitutional Court bench has passed away.

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro reportedly died in a hospital in Johannesburg on 9 May 2024. Mokgoro's passing came after she was severely injured in a car accident near Kimberley, Northern Cape, in April 2024.

Judge Yvonne Mokgoro’s career

Mokgoro was a Constitutional Court judge from the dawn of democracy in 1994 until she completed her 15-year term in 2009. After she departed from the bench, the judge became the chairperson of an independent panel of experts investigating the 2012 stampede at the University of Johannesburg. An EWN report states that the judge also received the George Bizos Human Rights Award.

According to IOL, the late judge played an important role in shaping the country's legal landscape.

Tributes pour in

Many South Africans took to social media to share their condolences to the loved ones of the deceased judge.

@suntoshpillay said:

Rest in power, Prof Yvonne Mokgoro️

@SisMokgaetje reminisced:

“Oh, mama Yvonne the first female judge at ConCourt. When it was time for role model essays at primary school, I always wrote about her. She inspired me greatly. May your beautiful soul rest in peace mama .”

@Bigcres1 commented:

“May her soul rest in peace”

@IsromKekana added:

What a loss to the South African judiciary! May her soul rest in eternal peace!

@Neeshanb1 commented:

“Condolences to the family, friends, and all associated with former ConCourt judge Yvonne Mokgoro. Hamba Kahle pioneer of our constitutional court.

