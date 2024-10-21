A woman from Phoenix in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, died while standing outside of her house on 21 October

the woman was reportedly waiting for her lift to take her to work when two men allegedly shot her after robbing her

South Africans bemoaned her death and the disregard for human life in the manner in which she died

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA was saddened by the killing of a woman who was waiting for her transport. Images: KZN VIP Protection Services/ Facebook and Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

PHOENIX, KWAZULU-NATAL — Two men allegedly robbed and killed a woman who was waiting for her transport to go to work in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

Woman shot and killed

The incident happened on 21 October 2024 in the early morning hours. The woman was reportedly waiting on Cardham Drive when a silver vehicle pulled up. Two men reportedly shot her, killed her and fled with an undisclosed number of valuables.

Security company KZN VIP Protection Services responded to a shootout in the area. When they arrived, they found her unresponsive and lying on the ground. She was declared dead on the scene.

South Africans hurt

Netizens on Facebook were shattered by her death and mourned how she was killed.

Blessing Thabethe said:

"Jealous ex or baby daddy, or current boyfriend who cannot accept that the woman has had it with him."

Thabani Singila KaNomndayi Meyiwa said:

"We are a trigger-happy society."

Thabang MG said:

"She was shot for nothing."

Dominic Eto'o Princy Baloyi said:

"It's okay. Give it a couple of weeks."

Siv Raf said:

"This points to a devastating toll of gun violence in our country. We have s problem of crime in this country."

Felix Katangure said:

"She was not robbed of her belongings. Her life was robbed. Maybe it's her previous lover."

Woman killed over cellphone

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Johannesburg was murdered in front of her daughter.

She was walking on the corner of Kerk and Troye Streets when she was robbed of her cell phone and then shot dead. South Africans were emotionally distraught because of the senseless crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News