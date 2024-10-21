Durban Woman Killed Outside Her Home While Waiting for Lift, SA Heartbroken
- A woman from Phoenix in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, died while standing outside of her house on 21 October
- the woman was reportedly waiting for her lift to take her to work when two men allegedly shot her after robbing her
- South Africans bemoaned her death and the disregard for human life in the manner in which she died
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
PHOENIX, KWAZULU-NATAL — Two men allegedly robbed and killed a woman who was waiting for her transport to go to work in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.
Woman shot and killed
The incident happened on 21 October 2024 in the early morning hours. The woman was reportedly waiting on Cardham Drive when a silver vehicle pulled up. Two men reportedly shot her, killed her and fled with an undisclosed number of valuables.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Security company KZN VIP Protection Services responded to a shootout in the area. When they arrived, they found her unresponsive and lying on the ground. She was declared dead on the scene.
South Africans hurt
Netizens on Facebook were shattered by her death and mourned how she was killed.
Blessing Thabethe said:
"Jealous ex or baby daddy, or current boyfriend who cannot accept that the woman has had it with him."
Thabani Singila KaNomndayi Meyiwa said:
"We are a trigger-happy society."
Thabang MG said:
"She was shot for nothing."
Dominic Eto'o Princy Baloyi said:
"It's okay. Give it a couple of weeks."
Siv Raf said:
"This points to a devastating toll of gun violence in our country. We have s problem of crime in this country."
Felix Katangure said:
"She was not robbed of her belongings. Her life was robbed. Maybe it's her previous lover."
Woman killed over cellphone
In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Johannesburg was murdered in front of her daughter.
She was walking on the corner of Kerk and Troye Streets when she was robbed of her cell phone and then shot dead. South Africans were emotionally distraught because of the senseless crime.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za