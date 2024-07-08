A mother was brutally killed in front of her daughter in Johannesburg, sparking widespread outrage on social media over the senseless loss of life

South Africans expressed their sorrow and anger, questioning why someone would kill for a cellphone

This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for action against rising violence in the city

Reitumetse Makwea

A mother was brutally killed in front of her daughter in Johannesburg over a cellphone.

Source: UGC

A mother was brutally killed while walking with her daughter at the corner of Troye and Kerk Streets in Johannesburg.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was reportedly robbed of her cellphone and shot dead in front of her child.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many expressing their grief and frustration over the senseless loss of life.

Netizens are angry over the death

South Africans were brokenhearted to learn about the death.

@destinyzee shared a post with broken heart emojis, reflecting the widespread sorrow:

"."

@Wizoskee lamented the brutality of the crime, saying:

"For a cellphone, a life is taken without hesitation and a child left to fend for themselves."

The senselessness of the crime has struck a chord with many.

@kingscelo_05 questioned:

"Why did they kill someone for a phone, though?"

This sentiment was echoed by @StHonorable, who posted:

"A poor child, seeing his/ her mom dying."

The emotional toll on the child was also highlighted by @Ihhashi_Turkei, who commented:

"Aah this is beyond brutal and evil. Poor child is scarred for life."

Tragic week in Free State: 3 Women killed in Bloemfontein and Botshabelo

Briefly News previously reported that the communities of Bloemfontein and Botshabelo are mourning after three women were tragically killed in separate incidents within a week, highlighting the ongoing issue of gender-based violence.

Local authorities are investigating, and activists are calling for urgent action. Thokozile Nogabe, a Buang Basadi activist, voiced her concerns, emphasising the urgent need for action against GBV.

A 42-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend, Mpho Moalosi, will appear in court for a bail application.

