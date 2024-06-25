The communities of Bloemfontein and Botshabelo are mourning after three women were tragically killed in separate incidents within a week, highlighting the ongoing issue of gender-based violence

Local authorities are investigating, and activists are calling for urgent action

A 42-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend, Mpho Moalosi, will appear in court for a bail application

A 39-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend when they were returning from church. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images.

The communities of Bloemfontein and Botshabelo are reeling after a series of tragic incidents that resulted in the deaths of three women within a week.

This highlights the persistent issue of gender-based violence (GBV) in the region.

On Monday, the body of a 23-year-old woman was discovered near a stadium in Botshabelo.

The circumstances surrounding her death are currently under investigation by local authorities.

Boyfriend stabs girlfriend after church service

In a separate incident, a 39-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend while they were returning from church.

The community has been left in shock by the brutal nature of this crime.

Adding to the week's sorrow, a 42-year-old man is set to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a bail application.

He is accused of killing his girlfriend, Mpho Moalosi, by running her over with a car. Moalosi’s family is devastated by the loss.

Speaking to SABC News, Tshidiso Mahlanyane, a family member, expressed their grief, stating that the family had lost a pillar.

"This thing has broken us badly because she was a pillar. Remember she was the firstborn, anything that is happening my parents would call her and she has two children. So, it’s very painful."

See the post on X below:

Activists worried about the murders

The recent spate of violence has prompted strong reactions from gender activists in the region.

Thokozile Nogabe, a Buang Basadi activist, voiced her concerns, emphasising the urgent need for action against GBV.

“This past weekend was a horrible weekend for Buang Basadi because we were at Mpho Moalosi’s place just to go there as a team and her mom was relating this sad story to us.

"While we were there, we received that there was another woman who was stabbed, and we were asking ourselves what was happening."

The series of incidents has sparked a renewed call for stronger measures to combat gender-based violence, which remains a critical issue in South Africa.

Local authorities and activist groups are urging the community to stand together and support efforts to end the cycle of violence against women.

Sonke Gender Justice reacts to long-overdue signing of anti-GBVF Bill

Briefly News reported that Sonke Gender Justice said the signing of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill into law is long overdue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially signed the Bill, which would lead to the creation of the Council, on 24 May 2024.

SGJ added that the legislation's effectiveness would depend on the people who sit on the Council and the mandate they carry.

