KZN’s Social Development MEC has called on calm after a two-year-old’s body was discovered in a pit latrine in Mkhazane near Ulundi

Lisulenkosi Lamula’s little body was discovered in the toilet after he disappeared during a family gathering

MEC Mbali Shinga said community members should allow law enforcement officers to conduct their probe into the incident

KZN’s Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga called calm as authorities investigated the death of two-year-old Lisulenkosi Lamula, who was found in a pit latrine. Images: Stock Images

KwaZulu-Natal’s Social Development MEC has called on the residents of Mkhazane near Ulundi to remain calm as authorities investigate the death of two-year-old Lisulenkosi Lamula.

KZN toddler found in pit latrine

The toddler’s body was found in a pit latrine after he disappeared from the family homestead on 23 June 2024. According to SowetanLIVE, the toddler went missing during a family gathering. A search of the area by the family and community yielded no results. Lamula’s little body was later discovered by someone who needed to use the toilet.

MEC Mbali Shinga sent her condolences to the Lamula family:

“The loss of such a young, innocent life in such a tragic manner is beyond words. We stand with you in your grief.”

Shinga was expected to visit the affected family with a team of social workers on 25 June 2024.

South Africans saddened by toddler’s death

Many social media users were heartbroken by the news of the two-year-old’s tragic death.

Heather Elliott said:

“It's so sad. These citizens should have homes with proper toilets. RIP sweetheart.”

Rashid Gaffoor added:

“The more things change, the more it stays the same... 30 years on, and you'll people say it's better now because we can go sit in a restaurant or go to a resort, but the living conditions have only gotten worse for everyone.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe commented:

“Yoh...what a sad story.”

Sharmaine Sharmaine wondered:

“How long did this child suffer? Terrible death, poor baby. RIP.”

Elizabeth Blanche suggested:

“MK Party, please assist that family. It's in your province, I thank you.”

