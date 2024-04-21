An investigation has been launched after a toddler died from his injuries when he fell into a pit toilet in East London, Eastern Cape

The teacher had heard screams coming from inside the latrine when she immediately called for help to rescue the little boy

The family wants answers regarding the circumstances surrounding their child's death while under the care of the creche

An investigation has been launched after a toddler died after falling into a pit latrine. Images: Mano Africa

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE - The family of a 3-year-old who died after falling in a pit toilet at a creche in Mdantsane near East London are devastated.

Little boy dies

The little boy went missing on the 18 of April from the classroom. A search began after the teacher heard noises from the pit latrine where the child was. The toddler was rescued and quickly taken to the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital for medical assistance. Unfortunately, despite efforts, the boy died due to his injuries.

According to eNCA, an investigation has been launched into the incident, and the preliminary report is expected to be released by Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The Khula Community Development Project director, Petros Majola, said:

"It is sad moment not only for family but for the nation. In 2024 we have lost another life due to improper infrastructure for public schools. Someone has failed and an investigation will determine why pit larines and lack of infrastructure is still being used at the school."

South Africans send well wishes

People from across the country have sent their condolences to the little boy's family. Many are still stunned that pit toilets are still being used.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Thato Kotsane shared:

"In 2024,this is sad."

@Christine Finniss commented:

"30 years of voting ANC. My condolences to the little child’s family."

@Erna Eygel expressed:

"How many more tragedies before government does something?"

@Seelan Subz sent well wishes:

"So sad really god bless."

@Tebogo Mahlomolapelo expressed:

"We are not safe under the ANC government."

Eastern Cape 4-year-old's body found in school pit toilet

In a related story, Briefly News reported about a little girl who lost her life after falling into a pit latrine at a primary school in Glen Grey village, Eastern Cape.

The four-year-old death has renewed calls to the South African government to fulfil its constitutional mandate of eradicating illegal pit toilets in schools.

The Department of Basic Education promised to have the latrines removed from all schools by the end of the 2022/23 financial year, but it missed the deadline.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News