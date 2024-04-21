Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa granted amnesty to over 4,000 prisoners, some of whom were on death row

This initiative coincided with Zimbabwe's celebration of 44 years of independence from white minority rule

There were celebrations as hundreds of former inmates walked out of Chikurubi Prison on the outskirts of Harare

Over 4000 prisoners have been set free in Zimbabwe as part of the country's Independence Day. Images: Angela Jimu

Source: Getty Images

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa granted leniency to over 4,000 prisoners as part of an Independence Day amnesty.

4000 prisoners freed

According to eNCA, the initiative coincided with Zimbabwe's celebration of 44 years of independence from white minority rule, culminating in 1980 after a turbulent bush war and the country's transition from Rhodesia to Zimbabwe.

The presidential amnesty, the second in less than a year, benefits female, older, and juvenile inmates, the terminally ill, and some who were originally sentenced to death.

Prisoners criteria

Individuals who were previously on death row and had their sentences reduced to life terms in prior acts of leniency or via legal appeals will be released if they have served a minimum of 20 years in prison.

All female prisoners who had served at least a third of their sentence by Independence Day are being freed, as are juvenile inmates who have served the same period.

Despite having a maximum capacity of 17,000, Zimbabwe's prisons were housing many more inmates than that.

Netizens weigh in

Some have praised the government for its work, while others were stunned by the state's move.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Matamela Sendedza commented:

"A very good move by the President."

@Andy Makufa shared:

"They is no food to feed the inmates,so to reduce the burden on the government is to release them."

@Andani Ligege said:

"Many will seek better lives and will come ti South Africa."

@SamuekLights explained:

"This is a good move from Zimbabwe."

@ShameluModise commented:

"Wish them all the best."

