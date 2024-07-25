Slik Talk recently marked his comeback after posting new controversial videos on his channel

The YouTuber commented on recent trending topics, but all Mzansi could focus on was how much he had changed

Netizens were stunned by Slik Talk's sudden weight loss, raising questions about his well-being

Mzansi weighed in on Slik Talk's dramatic change. Images: mash_iie, liberator93

Source: Twitter

Slik Talk is back with another video, and Mzansi got the shock of their life when they saw how much the YouTuber had changed since they last saw him.

Slik Talk returns with new video

It appears the drama brewing in the entertainment industry was just too juicy for Slik Talk to ignore, so the controversial YouTuber finally made a comeback.

He last posted in 2023, with Nota Baloyi claiming that the YouTuber was paid to go into hiding.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Marking his return with two new videos, Slik Talk weighed in on L-Tido's feud with DJ Maphorisa, which led the rapper to call Porry and MacG out for taking jabs at him unprovoked.

Slik Talk commended Tido for speaking up against Porry, further raising the gatekeeper allegations and urging Kabza De Small to distance himself from him before it's too late:

"I would separate myself from this guy because he's becoming a liability. He's costing you money with so much bad publicity.

"It's been five years; how long are you gonna need Porry to hold your hand? Kabza, stand up as a man and distance yourself from that clown before he takes you down with him."

Mzansi weighs in on Slik Talk's videos

Netizens are less concerned about the content and more suspicious about Slik Talk's sudden weight loss:

___eatzz was in disbelief:

"They cloned him. This is not Slik Talk."

MumfordAndPlums was stunned:

"The biggest hater in SA is on Ozempic? Man, get this Slim Talk away from me."

mabizo_mbuyisa said:

"I only recognised his voice, is that really him?"

Yolly16680 was concerned:

"Shame, I hope he just decided to lose weight and isn't sick."

TwaRSA26 asked:

"What happened to the Slik Talk that I know?"

MacG vows to release files on DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to MacG claiming to have files on DJ Maphorisa.

This after the podcaster was accused of using his platform to chase clout, saying if that were the case, he would have aired many celebs' dirty laundry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News