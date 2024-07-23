MacG dropped a bombshell when he claimed to have some files on DJ Maphorisa

The podcaster was ranting about being accused of saying bad things about celebs for views, and he said he's been holding back

Eyebrows were raised as Mzansi speculated on what Mac could have on Porry, looking forward to when the podcaster finally spills the tea

MacG says he has tea on DJ Maphorisa. Images: macgunleashed, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Fans are convinced the internet will break when MacG finally releases the files he claims to have on DJ Maphorisa.

MacG throws shade at DJ Maphorisa

Another day, another controversial take from MacG, and this time, the podcaster hinted at having some tea on DJ Maphorisa.

The men's feud started when Mac called Porry out for being greedy after the producer was exposed for keeping all song masters to himself and not splitting them equally among the artists he worked with.

Twitter (X) user sabelostorm shared a clip from the latest Podcast and Chill episode where MacG ranted about being accused of spewing negativity for views:

"I hate it when we speak nice about celebrities, and they'll say nothing. But when we say something they don't like, they claim we're doing it for views."

The podcaster went on to claim that he has tea on DJ Maphorisa that he'll drop when the time is right:

"If I did stuff for views, there are a lot of files I could drop. The stuff I could say about Porry? I'm keeping it for a rainy day."

Mzansi reacts to MacG's claims

Netizens can't wait for the day Mac finally spills the tea on DJ Maphorisa:

ChrisExcel102 said:

"I can’t wait for Phori's files!"

RenaaeSogo was curious about the pair's alleged beef:

"Does he have a personal beef with Phori? Out of the 55m population, he just went for him."

Crillin27 joked:

"Maphorisa was found shaking."

NthabelengAshl2 was excited:

"We'll be there no matter what!"

Meanwhile, others claimed MacG was being too arrogant and actually needed the views:

Elvishonz said:

"Stupid podcaster, this one, he does this for views. He doesn’t have content anymore."

WolfLXXXVIII called MacG out:

"He’s never liked criticism. Take it, grow from it and keep it moving."

Sir Trill fires more shots at DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sir Trill firing shots at DJ Maphorisa.

This after the singer spoke about a "grootman" who took advantage of him and never paid him, leaving fans to speculate that it was Porry he was referring to.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News