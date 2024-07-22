Cindy Makhathini Vows Never to Date Industry Boys As She Confirms Split From DJ Felo Le Tee
- Cindy Makhathini and DJ Felo Le Tee have ended their relationship after months of dating, with Cindy sharing the news and details on social media
- Cindy revealed in an emotional video on X that disrespect and name-calling led to the breakup, and she vowed not to date anyone from the industry again
- Social media reactions showed little surprise, with some users commenting on the expected short duration of the relationship
Hebanna! Cindy Makhathini and DJ Felo Le Tee have parted ways after dating for months. The socialite and club hostess shared the details about their split on social media.
Cindy Makhathini and DJ Felo Le Tee end things
Another celebrity relationship has bitten the dust again. Cindy Makhathing shocked Mzansi when she announced that she had ended things with DJ Felo Le Tee after months of dating.
Speaking in a video shared on X by a user with the handle @Mlu__N7, an emotional Cindy revealed why they broke up. She also vowed to never date anyone from the industry after what she went through with Felo. She said:
"If I didn't get the disrespect towards the end, it was going to take some time. He called me all kinds of names you can imagine. He disgusts me this man, he's a liar."
Social media users react to Cindy Makhathini and DJ Felo's break up
Cindy's announcement didn't seem to surprise fans. Many actually noted that the relationship lasted longer than they had anticipated.
@MadikizelaThado said:
"Do not tell men any secrets babhem where are your girl friends."
@sabelostorm wrote:
"Relationship with a prostitute will never last ,DJ maphorisa tried he ended up in court."
@GI_Irvin added:
"These boys ♂️ why do they put themselves through this…"
@Mabaso614 commented:
"This is good news. We have no sympathy for women like her. She was always trending for bad things."
