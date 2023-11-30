Faith Nketsi has announced that she and Nzuzo Njilo are in the final stages of their divorce

She issued a statement where she asked for privacy as they finalised their separation

Fans are speculating that the Nzuzo Njilo's recent shady dealings are the cause of this

Faith Nketsi has sent out a statement announcing the end of her marriage to Nzuzo Njilo. Image: @faith.nketsi

It is the end of the road between Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo. The reality star issued a statement where she announced that their one-year marriage has ended.

Faith Nketsi is getting a divorce

Have Faith reality star, Faith Nketsi took to Instagram to share the news of her pending divorce. She mentioned that the process has already begun and it is currently in the final stages.

Faith reiterated that it was not their intention to get divorced when they tied the knot in April 2022.

“No one gets married with the intention to get divorced. However, through careful consideration and mediation, we have decided to go our separate ways."

Faith and Nzuzo continue to co-parent their daughter Sky Njilo.

“Nzuzo Njilo continues to be an amazing father to our beautiful daughter, whom we are co-parenting.”

She continues her statement by asking for privacy as they finalised their separation

Nzuzo's shady dealings the cause?

Fans are speculating that the Nzuzo Njilo's recent shady dealings are the cause of this.

In an episode of Have Faith, she spoke to her friend Andzelo and said she loves Njilo but does not trust him anymore.

“I'm trying to make my decision because this is marriage, you know, and I love him deeply. But, I just don't trust him.

"I'm trying to see if I can overcome that, and if I can't, I'll make my decision from that.”

There were speculations that Nzuzo had defrauded Faith Nketsi, hence being the reason for their rocky marriage.

One fan said:

"The girl is going through the most, never again will I Sbwl anyone’s Instagram life ever cause what is this?"

Nzuzo's legal woes continue

In a previous report from Briefly News, Faith Nketsi's husband, Nzuzo Njilo, is in more trouble with the bank as his company was slapped with a writ of execution from a known bank.

The popular bank is looking to attach movable assets to allegedly pay off a loan taken by his business partner Matshidze Nicholas Ramuvhundu.

It is reported that Matshidze Nicholas Ramuvhundu disappeared with 15 trucks, four of which are in Njilo’s Trucking possession.

