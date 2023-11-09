Reality TV star Faith Nketsi lifted the lid on her marriage to Nzuzo Njilo and how she has trust issues

The Have Faith reality star admitted that she loves him deeply, but she does not trust him

Nzuzo Njilo is facing allegations of fraud, and there have been recent reports suggesting that Faith Nketsi claimed that her husband deceived her

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Faith Nketsi went on ‘Have Faith’ and mentioned how she does not trust her husband. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Influencer and reality TV star, Faith Nketsi, made some revelations regarding her marriage to Nzuzo Njilo on her hit reality show, Have Faith.

Faith on not trusting Nzuzo Njilo

The model divulged some information about her marriage to Nzuzo Njilo, shedding light on her profound affection for him. In the same sense, Faith acknowledged her trust issues.

Talking to her friend Andezlo, Faith said:

“I'm trying to make my decision because this is marriage, you know, and I love him deeply. But, I just don't trust him."

Faith said she is trying hard to figure out how to overcome that aspect of her feelings towards Nzuzo.

"I'm trying to see if I can overcome that, and if I can't, I'll make my decision from that.”

Faith said Nzuzo defrauded her

Nzuzo Njilo faced numerous allegations of fraud. In recent reports, Faith hinted that he had deceived her. Sunday World reported that Faith Nketsi accused Njilo of defrauding her.

Rumours of a rocky marriage between the couple went as far as stating that Faith Nketsi was looking to split from her husband. She too, had hinted at this on her show Have Faith.

Faith Nketsi's tiny waist fails to move mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Faith Nketsi has moved on from the drama and is serving people what they want, looks!

The media personality just shared a video showing off her teeny tiny waist.

Social media users seem to be losing interest in the star, saying that she's doing too much and that her time is up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News