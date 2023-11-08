Cici has finally shown off her wealthy husband, a businessman who is said to be the owner of multiple businesses

The wealthy man also bought her a Porsche and a Mercedes Benz this year, as well as a trip to Paris to watch the Rugby World Cup

Netizens expressed joy for Cici after the man was exposed, saying she has been through a lot publicly, so she deserves all the happiness

Cici and her husband shared images of their trip to Paris to watch the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup. Image: @ciciworldwide

Finally, the man behind Cici's gorgeous smile has been uncovered. The singer posed besides her businessman bae and the pictures have been shared on Twitter.

Cici's man exposed

The Hamba Juba singer's husband is wealthy. According to @MDNnewss, the man is an affluent businessman who is said to have multiple businesses under his belt.

The X blogger shared that he is the founder and the director of Monflair Sports as well as Selaki Sports and Leisure.

According to LinkedIn, his name is Mahlako Mahapa.

It is said that he also gifted wifey Cici not one but two lavish cars, a Mercedes Benz and a Porsche.

Check out the pictures of the couple in Paris for the Rugby World Cup.

Mzansi cannot stop raving about Cici's happiness

Social media users expressed joy for Cici after the man was exposed, saying she has been through a lot publicly, so she deserves all the happiness.

@somuhleomuhle said:

"God really restores man. She’s been through so much l. She deserves happiness, peace and abundance."

@hen_drica mentioned:

"I didn’t even know she was married. I love it for her."

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

"So happy for her, she deserves peace and happiness."

@TheRealSiyah said:

"Being loved and chosen after a toxic relationship, so happy for her! She deserves it!"

@MaqPaulM joked:

"This tweet is targeted at hubby. And soon, SARS and other ladies who do not mind throwing a brick will be making their life hell."

Cici takes Ambitiouz to court

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cici has sent lawyers to Ambitiouz Entertainment with hopes of finally cutting ties with the controversial label.

The singer is at her wit's end and has sought legal action following the Ambitiouz head honcho Kgosi Mahumapelo allegedly sabotaging her career.

Cici is said to have had an agreement with Kgosi to leave the label but her wishes have not been fulfilled.

