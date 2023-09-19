Cici has sent lawyers to Ambitiouz Entertainment with hopes of finally cutting ties with the controversial label

The singer is at her wit's end and has sought legal action following the Ambitiouz head honcho Kgosi Mahumapelo allegedly sabotaging her career

Cici is said to have had an agreement with Kgosi to leave the label but her wishes have not been fulfilled

Cici is hoping to finally part ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment by taking the label to court. Images: ciciworldwide

Cici is in a legal war with Ambitiouz Entertainment as she struggles to leave the label. The singer has taken the record label to court with claims that the exec Kgosi Mahumapelo is holding her ransom and won't let her leave without gaining a penny from her music.

This comes after Cici and DJ Zinhle's song, Thula was removed from streaming services as Kgosi wanted Ambitiouz to be credited as the official record label.

Cici sends lawyers to Ambitiouz Entertainment

Ambitiouz Entertainment is facing another legal battle as singer, Cici takes the label to court.

According to Sunday World, Cici had a verbal agreement with label chief Kgosi Mahumapelo to part ways with Ambitiouz and sign with her sister's agency, The House of Thom.

However, despite her desire to leave, Mahumapelo still holds power over the singer:

"The artist [Cici] is still signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment."

DJ Zinhle's Thula removed from streaming sites

The legal battle between Cici and Ambitiouz comes after the success of the singer's hit song with DJ Zinhle, Thula. The song was removed from streaming sites after Ambitiouz lodged a claim over the track's copyrights.

A frustrated DJ Zinhle opened up about their struggles to keep the song on streaming sites despite constant removals:

"I’m exhausted … I don’t know why #Thula is not available on Apple Music and iTunes. Never had to fight so much for a song."

Following some negotiations between the parties, Thula was returned to streaming sites where ultimately, Ambitiouz Entertainment was credited as the official record label.

Blaq Diamond wins legal battle against Ambitiouz Entertainment

In more Ambitiouz Entertainment matters, Briefly News revealed the details of music duo Blaq Diamond winning their bitter battle with the controversial record label.

The Afro-pop duo was embroiled in a legal fight with their label similar to that of Cici but despite their win, the war appears to not yet be over.

Blaq Diamond member, Danya Devs was recently sabotaged by Ambitiouz after the label leaked the singer's debut album in a petty battle to one-up him and his bandmate.

