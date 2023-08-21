DJ Zinhle recently expressed her dread over having her latest single removed from iTunes and Apple Music

The mother of 2 revealed that her song, Thula featuring Cici was taken off the streaming platforms and she doesn't know why

Zinhle went on to say that her team is working on the issue and that the song is available on other platforms

DJ Zinhle doesn't know why 'Thula' is removed from iTunes and Apple Music. Images: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ and producer, Zinhle recently had her song removed from iTunes and Apple Music for unknown reasons. Her latest single Thula featuring singer Cici was dropped from the platforms and Zinhle says her team is trying to figure it out. Fortunately, the song is still available on other streaming platforms.

DJ Zinhle's song is removed from streaming platforms

Zinhle posted a screenshot on her Twitter page saying that Thula had been removed from iTunes and Apple Music.

"I'm exhausted. I don’t know why #Thula is not available on Apple Music & iTunes."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Siyabonga hitmaker went on to say that she has never had to fight so much for a song, hinting at some issues she may have faced due to Thula.

Some online users reacted to the news where Zinhle reassured her fans that she is at the bottom of it and will figure it out.

Mootso3 said:

"You gonna win regardless."

Among21447163 responded:

"Xm marn they took your song down again."

Zinhle catches smoke over Usher

The song may not be the only reason for Zinhle's exhaustion. The DJ recently attended the Remy Martin show in LA where she was blasted for reportedly having a moment with Usher Raymond.

Netizens took shots at Zinhle for disrespecting her husband and although she fired back, they had already made up their minds.

Zinhle stands tall amid the controversy

DJ Zinhle has always been a target for trolls who want to use her name for online recognition.

In a Briefly News report, Zinhle shared pictures with Murda Bongz as netizens criticised her marriage. Murdah was also caught dancing joyfully on stage in the middle of his set, showing just how unbothered he is over the trolls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News