DJ Zinhle's husband Murdah Bongz has super hot moves on the dance floor

The former Black Motion star's jive was caught on camera by an excited fan from the crowd

Bongz is known for his cheerfulness, but netizens have attached his happiness to AKA's death

Bongani Mohosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, served his crowd with vibrant energy leaving no doubt about his dancing skills.

Murdah Bongz has impressed netizens with his fiery dancing moves while playing a set. Images: @murduhbongz

Murdah Bongz's dance moves caught on camera

A Twitter video posted by @_LeratoMabuza captured the Ven Pa Ka musician leaving his set and dancing for his crowd and captioned it:

"If happiness was a person."

Watch the vibrant video below:

Tweeps vibe on Murdah's groove

His moves sparked an excited reaction to Bongz's high-energy moves and spirit:

@_phophoh complimented:

"He has his own dance moves, I like them."

@rahbeatswe was entertained:

"I was waiting for his signature “vibrating” move."

@Sipokamlu wanted Mega to know:

"Dear Aka. Since you’ve been gone…"

@Zithandile21 was expecting it:

"That first part got me thinking 'Yhoo inoba uyafetsha uBongani'."

@Nkateko_KAL joked:

"Also speaks to his level of confidence: with a low esteem u can’t dress like this. Mara he flows shem jealous down."

@GracyMosetlha noticed:

"He is forever happy."

@asap_drek commented:

"He’s not beating the allegations that he’s been really happy since AKA died."

@Sikikikwinana confessed:

"Iman ka Zinhle ijaiva kakhulu though it’s kinda awkward but I love him regardless."

@NkosiMafoshana remembered:

"He's been like this all along it’s just all eyes are on him now that he’s AKA's daughter stepdad."

@makgale_trevor praised:

"A true entertainer. I give him his flowers!"

@Lobeko_Kenanao declared:

"His moves are goated."

@Seraah_Mading said it:

"Love me some Bongs."

@Sanele_218 asked:

"Does he practice, like maybe give it an hour a day or three times a week?"

