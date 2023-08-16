This little lady had Mzansi people hyping a video of her dancing to amapiano like a pro

TikTok user @mayaevelin3evelin shared a video of herself grooving to amapiano in the kitchen

People took to the comment section to share how much they love seeing little Maya do her thing

If there's one thing that South Africans know how to do well, it's embracing life's joyful moments with a carefree spirit. A recent TikTok video capturing a little girl dancing to amapiano with sunglasses on in her kitchen went viral.

This confident little babe shared a video of herself grooving to amapiano in the kitchen. Image: TikTok / @mayaevelin3evelin

Source: TikTok

Amapiano has taken Mzansi around the world, introducing people from all over to the spirit of our beautiful nation.

Little girl grooves to amapiano in cute TikTok video

In the video that has taken social media by storm, a young girl, identified as Maya Evelin, grooves to the infectious beats of amapiano. Her sass and sense of style are everything!

Take a look at this precious, confident babe grooving:

South African people live for the little girl's energy

This video had people in the hype! Maya can groove, and the people of Mzansi are here for the sauce she is serving. Yes, baby girl. Show them!

Read some of the hype:

user268045794305sindi loved it:

“Hhayi bo ”

user3111970136381 is here for it:

“Love this new generation of kids... Free to be!!!”

DeeAnointedOne clapped:

“Dankie wena Mariki Du Toit, you killed it challenge accepted.”

Rachel88 shared:

“I'm giving you a Sotho name, o Palesa (flower) ”

LaParcia laughed:

“Not the father looking like he wants to ask ‘So this is what u learn le Alex’ ”

