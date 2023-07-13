A little girl loves to do the Kilimanjaro dance, and she proved it can be done to any beat, even if its not amapiano

The adorable child was celebrating her birthday, and she went to a popular family-friendly restaurant, Spur

People admitted that a little child's impromptu performance at the restaurant was an entertaining sight

A dancing child became a viral sensation when she did an amapiano dance in public. The little princess brought a TikTik challenge to real life.

A TikTok video shows a child doing Kilimanjaro for her birthday song and dance at Spur. Image: @mumundaba3

In a video, a kid was doing a dance from TiK ToK while in a restaurant. The video received thousands of likes as she made groove enthusiasts relate to her mood.

Child makes spur birthday song compatible with Kilimanjaro dance

@mumundaba3 posted a video of a little girl excited at the restaurant on her birthday. In the video, the child addicted to Kilimanjaro did the dance to the rhythm of the Spur birthday song.

South African dance lovers enjoy seeing dancing child

The kid got lots of attention as she was doing a viral amapiano dance. Many people could not help but find the situation hilarious.

Miss Pash commented:

"Kilimanjaro Tshepiso.Happy birthday to the cutie."

Nonhlanhla__M wrote:

"Bathong covid babies are built different."

Pontšho Motla said:

"When they take you Spur for your birthday but the heart is at Konka."

ayandafakude805 raved:

"TikTok star."

Luckiest girl in the planet added:

"Ma2020 are such a vibe."

Kilimanjaro dance challenge takes over South Africa on TikTok

The Kilimanjaro dance challenge has been one of the most popular dances of the year. Many people, from adults to children, made viral videos on TikTok that had Mzansi applauding.

