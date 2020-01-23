Top 20 Amapiano songs 2022: Best Amapiano hits you should listen to

Amapiano songs are now the most played songs in South Africa. You will never miss hearing several top 20 Amapiano songs in 2022 playing on the mainstream media, entertainment joints, events, and when riding Mzansi's public service vehicles.

The Amapiano music genre combines Kwaito, Gqom, and piano jazz beats. If you listen to it keenly, you will notice some soft house music beats in the background. 2022's rending Amapiano songs are all you need to dance all the negative energy or bad mood out of you.

The top 20 Amapiano songs in 2022

The past decade marked the influx of new Amapiano songs. The world realized something great was brewing in South Africa's music arena, and before the citizens knew it, Amapiano tracks were trending on social media. Below are the latest Amapiano hits and remixes:

20. Banyana Ke Bafana - Pabi Cooper, Focalistic, and Ch'cco (Ft. LuuDadeeja & Nobantu Vilakazi)

Banyana Ke Bafana will make you want to vote for South Africa to represent the continent in music if a chance arises. Fans do not seem to have enough of this song, for it confirms that Mzansi's native languages are perfect when turned into music. The track has over 438k views, and more are streaming in.

19. Hosanna - Masterkraft (Ft. Chike)

Have you ever listened to a beautiful song and turned the sad mood in your atmosphere into pure joy? If you have never experienced this, Hosanna will give you your first encounter.

The gospel track will make you move your furniture and dance your sorrows away. Hosanna's views skyrocketed to over 800k within a week, thus making it one of the 20 Amapiano songs in 2022.

18. Umlando - 9umba (Ft. Sino Msolo, Young Stunna & Sir Trill)

Everything turns into gold when South artists work together. Umlando is one of the hottest Amapiano songs in 2022. Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, and Sir Trill make the audience enjoy every second they spend on this track.

17. Adiwele - Young Stunna (Ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa)

Adiwele means crossing over or having an event spill to the next day. The song is perfect for those who want to party non-stop till the next day. Kabza De Small uniquely combined the low and high bass to create a classic sound. Adiwele has over a million YouTube views.

16. Dali Nguwe - Wanitwa Mos and Master KG (Ft. Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana, & Obeey Amor)

Wanitwa Mos and Master KG did commendable work on Dali Nguwe. After listening to this new Amapiano song severally, you might begin to sing it randomly and wonder why it stuck on your mind so fast.

15. Daliwonga - Abo Mvelo (Ft. Mellow, Sleazy & MJ)

Abo Mvelo showcases exemplary creativity in his powerful tracks. Mellow, Sleazy and MJ joined in to demonstrate how a combination of artists with diverse music styles brings out the best songs. Most Daliwonga fans do not joke with petty critics. The song has garnered over 3.5 million views.

14.Tanzania - Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo (Ft. Sino Msolo & Boibizza)

The audio has gathered more than 900k YouTube views in less than three months. Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo's performance in Tanzania is outstanding, and fans hope the video will also be among the best Amapiano songs in 2022.

13. Nomathemba - DJGivy Baby (Ft. Nkosazana Daughter, Sir Trill & Soa Mattrix)

Nomathemba is unquestionably one of the best Amapiano collaborations. It sets the mood for a chilled and happy atmosphere and makes one unconsciously stay calm as the beats and lyrics speak to their heart. The song has attracted over a million views within two months.

12. Lala Ngoxolo - Big Zulu, Mduduzi Ncube, and Siya Ntuli

South African artists are setting the pace for other artists on the continent by uniting people of all races, genders, sexuality, religion, etc., through music. Big Zulu, Mduduzi Ncube, and Siya Ntuli brought together the whole country in this tribute to the late Riky Rick. Lala Ngoxolo is among the most touching funeral Amapiano songs. It has over 1.8 million views.

11. Bambelela - DBN Gogo, Felo Le Tee, Pabi Cooper, and Young Stunna

DBN Gogo, Felo Le Tee, Pabi Cooper, and Young Stunna must have spent many hours on this track. Bambelela makes you feel the world suddenly become better than before you tuned in. The audio has more than 221k views, and fans are confident the video's views will overtake what some of the top 20 Amapiano songs in 2022 have gained so far.

10. Hustle - DJ Neptune (Ft. Focalistic)

Hustle has slightly slow but refreshing beats. DJ Neptune, Focalistic and backup voices sound like they are casually reciting a poem in the chorus. The track should not miss in your next party's playlist. Its YouTube views have reached 471k.

9. Sondela - Venom and Shishiliza (Ft. Yumbs, Raspy, Blxckie, Riky Rick, & Tshego)

Sondela brought the entire Mzansi into tears. It was the last song 34-year-old Riky Rick (an Award-winning hip hop star from Cape Town) was featured in before committing suicide. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Having over 2.3 million views confirms that this track deserves a slot among the top Amapiano songs in 2022.

8. 16 Days No Sleep - Focalistic, Madumane, Mellow and Sleazy (Ft. DJ Maphorisa)

16 Days No Sleep will have you nodding your head from the beginning to the end. The addictive song can even tempt you to postpone your house chores for a few hours of electric dancing while it is on loop or replay. Gaining more than a million views is a good performance.

7. Megalo - Reece Madlisa and Zuma (Ft. Spura & Classic Deep)

Reece Madlisa and Zuma share stunning musical chemistry. Their vocals blend so well in Megalo. The talented Spura and upcoming producer Classic Deep also did justice to the song. Megalo has over 2.7 million views.

6. Teka (Lyrics) - Mr JazziQ, Mellow and Sleazy (Ft. MJ & Djy Ma'Ten)

Have you ever heard a lovely song that takes your breath away within seconds? You do not need to watch a video for Teka to sooth your heart. The charming beats and lyrics are enough to leave you breathless. Hopefully, the video will be out before you know it. The audio has over 329k views.

5. Bakwa Lah - Major League Djz, Mathandos, and Nvcho (Ft. C4 Djs)

Bakwa Lah is the kind of jam that makes you wish you could thank these artists in person for creating this masterpiece. Most people who have listened to it admit that it is among the most entertaining Amapiano songs in 2022.

4. Selema (Po Po) - Musa Keys and Loui

Good things happen whenever Tanzanian and South African artists bring their talents and skills together. Selema (Po Po) is one of the many samples, and more beautiful collaborations like this are yet to come. East Africa is excited to see these Mzansi stars add some Swahili words to this song. The track has over 2.3 million views.

3. High et Monalisa Mashup - The 7th Sound choir

he 7th Sound choir voices, especially the sweet sopranos, tear into one's hearts and leave a lasting impact. Driving will this fantastic song on full volume sounds crazy but stirs the best feeling. You will not hesitate to nod your head to the beats. The High et Monalisa Mashup has over 537k views.

2. Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) - Goya Menor and Nektunez

Ameno Amapiano Remix is about a dad disappointed with his child for joining a cult for money. The father had vowed that his child would never be a gangster. The original song is over a decade old and has more than 108 million views.

Goya Menor and Nektunez took the You Wanna Bamba the next level. The remix's audio has over 18 million views, the lyrics video has over 20.3 million views, and the official remix video has more than 8.3 million views.

1. Dipatje Tsa Felo (Lyrics) - Felo Le Tee and Myztro (Ft. Daliwonga)

No one would dare hit the dislike button on this sweet song. The track brings out the beauty of using the native language and therapeutic beats in music. You are missing quality entertainment if you have not listened to Dipatje Tsa Felo. The audio has over 883k views.

Which Amapiano songs are trending now?

The most trending Amapiano songs in 2022 are:

Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) - Goya Menor and Nektunez Megalo - Reece Madlisa and Zuma (Ft. Spura & Classic Deep) Umlando - 9umba (Ft. Sino Msolo, Young Stunna & Sir Trill) Banyana Ke Bafana - Pabi Cooper, Focalistic, and Ch'cco (Ft. LuuDadeeja & Nobantu Vilakazi) Dali Nguwe - Wanitwa Mos and Master KG (Ft. Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana, & Obeey Amor)

Which Amapiano song is trending in 2022?

Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) - Goya Menor and Nektunez Siyathandana - Cassper Nyovest (Ft. Boohle and Abidoza) Ngiyamthanda - MaWhoo and Master KG Paris - Q-Mark and TpZee (Ft. Afriikan Papi) Bopha - Mellow, Sleazy and Felo Le Tee (Ft. DJ Maphorisa, Madumane & Young Stunna) Isiphithiphithi - Pabi Cooper (Ft. Reece Madlisa, Busta929 & Joocy) De Mthuda - Jola (Ft. Sino Msolo & Da Muziqal Chef) The Danko! Medley - Samthing Soweto and Mzansi Youth Choir Yini Sdakwa - Sir Trill, ThackzinDJ, and Tee Jay (Ft. Mpura, Nkosazana_Daughter, Rascoe Kaos, Dlala Thukzin, & MoscoW) Impilo YaseSandton - Kweyama Brothers and Mpura (Ft. Abidoza & Thabiso Lavish)

Who is the best in Amapiano 2021?

The most viral Amapiano songs in 2021 were:

Gcina Impilo Yami - DJ Cleo (Ft. Bucy Radebe) Getting Late - Tyla (Ft. Kooldrink) La Melza - DJ Melzi (Ft. Mkeyz & Mphow69) Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela Hallelu - Masterkraft (Ft. Zlatan & Bella Shmurda) Mapara A Jazz - John Vuli Gate (Ft. Ntosh Gazi & Colano) Shayi Mpempe - Mavuthela (Ft. Swizz Panache & Ribby) Bathandwa - MFR Souls (Ft. Bassie) Ringo - DJ Jawz (Ft. Bob Mabena, Zuma, Reece Madlisa & Busta 929) Makazi - Busiswa (Ft. Mr JazziQ) Umjolo - Bob Mabena & Qwesta Kufet Funu - Scorpion Kings (Ft. Tresor) Amaneighbour - Killer Kau & Mr JazziQ Ke Star - Focalistic & Davido

Who is the best in Amapiano in 2022?

Some of the artists who released or featured in the most popular Amapiano songs in 2021 are:

Goya Menor Nektunez Killer Kau Bob Mabena Young Stunna Nkosazana_Daughter Mr JazziQ Focalistic Cassper Nyovest Boohle Qwesta Kufet Bella Shmurda

Which Amapiano song is trending on TikTok?

Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) by Goya Menor and Nektunez has been more viral than all the latest Amapiano songs in 2022 since January to date.

Amapiano music is the best thing that has ever happened to the entire continent. Music lovers now have something to wake up to daily. Honestly, the future of this music is bright. Download Amapiano songs on music streaming sites.

