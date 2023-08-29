Kabza De Small's wife, Kamogelo Moropa: Everything we know about her

Celebrity status comes with a price since the public is invested in your life. Despite his prowess and fame, Kabza De Small has cautiously kept his life away from the public's prying eyes. As a result, Kamogelo Moropa's biography goes into detail about Kabza De Small's wife's life.

Who is Kamogelo Moropa? Go through these details as they piece up facts about Kabza De Small's wife's life and what she does.

Kamogelo Moropa's profile summary and bio

How old is Kamogelo Moropa?

Kamogelo Moropa (aged 28 years as of 2023) was born in 1995 in Pretoria, although she has not publicly shared details about her exact date of birth.

Kabza De Small was born on 27th November 1992 in Mpumalanga and was raised in Pretoria. He is 30 years old as of August 2023.

Kamogelo Moropa's education

Details about Kamogelo Moropa's family and upbringing are not publicly available. Nonetheless, she is an alumnus of Sandringham High School, where she obtained her basic education.

Kamogelo Moropa joined the University of South Africa for her Bachelor of Science in Health Science and Social Services in Psychological Counselling. She later pursued her Bachelor of Arts Honours in Psychology.

Kamogelo Moropa's career

According to speculations, Moropa worked as an operator at Stuttafords. She later worked as a sales assistant at an Adidas shop.

Did Kabza get married?

According to a report, Kabza De Small visited Geloo's family for lobola negotiations in 2021. The star could not hide his excitement as he publicly declared his love for his wife.

According to Kabza's close friend, Kabza wore a traditional wristband, indicating he was taken. Before Kabza De Small's wedding, the same friend revealed that the relationship had gone through the test of time. He stated,

They have been dating – on and off – for some time now. He even dated someone else, but that didn’t work out because he loves Kamo.

Other sources speculate that the couple prefer not wearing their wedding bands because they intend to keep their union discrete. It is also alleged that Kabza protects his wife from unwarranted criticism from social media users.

Breakup

In March 2022, word went around that Kabza De Small and Kamogelo Moropa had broken up. Controversial online blogger Musa Khawula alleged that the couple's relationship had been rocked after the famous DJ allegedly cheated on his wife. He wrote,

Runout [rumour] has it Kabza de Small and his fiancé Kamogelo Moropa have split. This comes six months after Kabza de Small paid Amalobolo,

Musa Khawula alleged the DJ was cheating because YouTuber and influencer Nicole Maleka claimed she was dating Kabza De Small. In one of her videos, Nicole mentioned that she was devastated that Kabza had paid lobola for Moropa, yet she and Kabza were in a serious relationship. She stated,

It did break me. Chomi, you are my witness. I was literally in the ICU at the time,

Moropa, however, responded to the claims through a cryptic Instagram post, which she captioned,

A wife

Kabza De Small's wife's Instagram has since then been deactivated, presumably because she prefers living away from the limelight.

What happened to Kabza De Small's child?

In 2020, Kabza De Small shared a cryptic message on X (Twitter), insinuating that he had lost his 1-year-old son. His fans and fellow music stars shared condolence messages.

In 2019, sources reported that Kabza De Small was expecting a baby with his lover. He did not confirm or respond to the speculations even after they made headlines.

Besides her status as Kabza De Small's wife, Kamogelo Moropa is well-educated. She prefers living away from the limelight, and the DJ and star rarely share hints about their relationship on social media.

