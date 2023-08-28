Joanne Whalley's biography: Get to know Val Kilmer's wife

The Top Gun star Val Kilmer revealed in his 2020 memoir that he had not had a girlfriend in 20 years, but did you know he was once married? Joanne Whalley was the wife of the American actor and the only woman he ever married. She was popularly known as Joanne Whalley Kilmer before their shocking divorce. As a star, she made the list of the 50 most beautiful people in the world in 1991.

Actress Joanne Whalley visited Build Series to discuss the Netflix series Daredevil at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Joanne Whalley is a renowned British film and television actress. Her acting prowess graced screens from a young age till she became famous with iconic roles in films like Willow and Scandal. Her collaboration with her ex-husband on-screen blossomed into a real-life romance that captivated the public, giving her intense fame.

Joanne Whalley's profile summary and bio

Full name Joanne Whalley Gender Female Date of birth 25 August 1961 Age 62 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Salford, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 164 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Val Kilmer Children 2 School Bredbury Comprehensive School, Tarrytown Convent Girls' School, Braeside School of Speech and Drama Profession Actress, singer Net worth $5 million

Early life

Joanne is a British-born actress born in Salford, Lancashire, England, But she later relocated to Levenshulme before Stockport, Greater Manchester.

There is no information on her family members, but she is of British nationality with white ethnicity.

How old is Joanne Whalley?

Joanne Whalley's age in 2023 is 62 years. She was born on 25 August 1961.

She attended Bredbury Comprehensive School and Harrytown Convent Girl's School in Romiley. The actress had special classes at the Braeside School of Speech and Drama in Marple.

Career

Joanne went into acting from a young age. From 1974 to 1979, she debuted as a child actress in soap operas like Emmerdale and had more roles as a teenager in television series like Juliet Bravo. She made her feature movie debut in Birth of the Beatles, released in 1979.

She studied and performed with the Royal Court Theatre between 1982 and 1986 to gain more competence. There, she made several appearances on stage and in films like Rita, Sue and Bob Too and Women Beware Women. She also had a non-speaking role in the film Pink Floyd - The Wall (1982).

Joanne Whalley attended Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's new series, Willow, premiere, at Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Whalley achieved rapid fame on British TV, starring as the main character in Troy Kennedy Martin's drama series Edge of Darkness (1985), which earned her a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress nomination.

She also gained global recognition for her portrayal of Nurse Mills in The Singing Detective (1987). One of her most famous roles is Christine Keeler in Scandal (1989), for which she also won an award.

Joanne Whalley's movies and TV shows and the roles she played include the following:

S/N Film Title Year of release Role 1 Dance with a Stranger 1985 Christine 2 Willow 1985 Sorsha 3 Scandal 1989 Christine Keeler 4 Kill Me Again 1989 Fay Forrester 5 Scarlett 1994 Scarlett O'Hara 6 Inch Chest 2009 Liz Diamond 7 Muse 2017 Jacqueline 8 Love Is Love Is Love 2020 Joanne 9 Carnival Row 2023 Leonora

Aside from acting, she also dabbled in music. She began her career with a music band known as Slowguns and left before they released their first songs. She later became the lead singer in the pop group Cindy & The Saffrons, and they released their song Past, Present and Future in 1982.

Joanne worked with the pop-punk band Blink-182, where she read a letter at the opening of the song Stockholm Syndrome.

Who is Joanne Whalley married to?

Whalley married Val Kilmer in 1988. The lovebirds met on set while filming her first US lead role in Willow in 1987. She had to relocate to Los Angeles to pursue her career. She later took on Joanne Whalley Kilmer as her professional SAG-AFTRA name.

During their union, they had two children: a daughter, Mercedes, born on 29 October 1991, and a son named Jack, born on 6 June 1995. The children pursue careers in the entertainment industry. Mercedes is known for movies like Ingrid and Prettyface, and Jack has starred in films like The Stanford Prison Experiment.

Compared to her relationship with Val, Joanne Whalley's relationships with other famous actors like Timothy Dalton and Colin Friels on-screen did not turn into a real-life romance.

What happened to Joanne Whalley and Val Kilmer?

The one-time Hollywood couple separated after Joanne filed for divorce on 21 July 1995, noting irreconcilable differences as the cause. A few reports stated she complained about him neglecting his family because of work. The divorce process was finalised in 1996.

Is Val Kilmer married?

No. Since he and Joanne Whalley parted ways, there have not been news of his remarriage.

Who is Val Kilmer's current wife?

There is no report of the actor having a second wife. But before and after his marriage with the Scandal actress, he had relationships with Angelina Jolie, Cher, and Lesley Ann Warren.

Actress Joanne Whalley spoke onstage during the Beowulf panel discussion at the NBCUniversal portion in Pasadena, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

How much is Joanne Whalley worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joanne Whalley's net worth is $5 million. She amassed this much from her acting career over the years.

Joanne Whalley's images on her unverified Instagram page @therealjoannewhalley show she enjoys her life and basks in her career.

Joanne Whalley is a prominent British actress whose talent has been displayed in movies, songs, TV shows, and series for decades. She is a big name in the entertainment industry, and her marriage to her ex-partner added more value to her status. Although they are no longer together, they remain a one-time fan's favourite couple.

