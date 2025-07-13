Comedian and content creator Ofentse “Primo 9teen” Baloyi linked up with the Buccaneers in Marbella through Vodacom’s Tsamaya campaign

The son of Bafana Bafana legend, Lucas Radebe held his own in training, entertaining fans with behind-the-scenes content

Buccaneers fans were amused by Primo’s involvement and questioned the ongoing mystery around Monnapule Saleng

Primo 9teen put his skills to the test alongside Orlando Pirates players during their pre-season tour in Marbella, Spain. Comedian, actor, and TikTok sensation Ofentse “Primo 9teen” Baloyi took to the pitch with the Buccaneers during a rondo session at their Marbella training camp. The former Bidvest Wits midfielder, now a popular content creator known for his humorous social media sketches, is one of six lucky Pirates fans who joined the club on their Spain trip through Vodacom’s Tsamaya campaign competition.

What is Prim doing in Spain?

Throughout the tour, Primo has been capturing exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, giving fans a unique glimpse into the club’s third pre-season visit to sunny Marbella, Malaga province. Despite wearing a striking red training vest while the rest of the squad sported black, the son of Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe blended seamlessly with the team during training. With his easy rapport with the players, Pirates supporters can expect more entertaining content from Primo during the tour.

What did the Buccaneers fans say?

"How is he involed with pirates or papa joy vibes.🤔🤔zee danko Pirates is so organized shem😊"

"ba thwele ngawe"

"You held those bones all the way from South Africa to Spain 😭 uyi star wena😭 throwback, ZING ZONG NA ZENG!!🖤🖤😹😭"

"was Saleng on the flight😔?"

"Sorry is Thomas Mlambo a player or technical stuff what role is he guyz can someone lighten me up am lost 🙏🏾"

"It’s a privilege supporting Pirates 🏴‍☠️🙌🏽"

"Since when is Thomasi supporting Orlando pirates??? isn't make sure that one"

"The ritual as always 😹🤝🔥once and always ☠️"

"wahlupheka Thomas ukuphatha izikhwama ....😂😂"

"I’m convinced you also a part of the team on the low malume primo 🙌🏾😂😂😂😂💁🏽‍♂️"

"where's hotto"

"Where can I buy the bag ?"

"still there's no Saleng😢"

"This guy isn't boring!! Mamajoy was boring thanks God she left 🙏🇿🇦🙌☠️🏴‍☠️✊😍"

"Are the rumours about Saleng true? 😔"

How is the Spanish tour going on?

Meanwhile, on the field of play, Orlando Pirates started their pre-season tour of Spain with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of English side Bolton Wanderers, in a match played on Friday at the Marbella Football Centre.

Orlando Pirates confirm loan move

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates confirmed the loan move of star player Monnapule Saleng from the club to the newly promoted Orbit College.

Saleng has not played for the Buccaneers since last December in a game against Al Ahly. Since then, he has been sidelined because of reported contractual and salary issues.

