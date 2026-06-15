DJ Zinhle causes a stir after riding in a taxi to Fourways Mall; she also posted a TikTok video of her entire experience

SA questioned the authenticity of her video, as many people felt as though it was all just for content creation

Fans did not let a single detail go unchallenged, asking DJ Zinhle why she would resort to faking the entire experience

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DJ Zinhle had tongues wagging after taking a taxi to Fourways Mall. Image: dj_zinhle

Source: Instagram

Africa's number one female DJ, DJ Zinhle, caused quiet the stir when she decided to take a taxi to Fourways Mall.

In a TikTok video posted on Friday, 12 June 2026, DJ Zinhle shared that she and two other females had been walking but decided to take a taxi to the mall. Inside, she took out a R20 note and paid for three people. This was seen as the third red flag for many people, who questioned why pay such a low amount for three people.

Zinhle seemed to have enjoyed her ride, and the overall experience felt by millions of South Africans every day.

"I could take a taxi every day, this is fun," she smiled.

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On arrival, Zinhle shared that the taxi dropped them off at a stop far from the shops that they were going to. In closing, Zinhle said the process of commuting via taxi was fun and easy, adding that she does not get what the fuss is all about. Meanwhile she owns a mix of luxury and affordable cars.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi does not believe DJ Zinhle rode a taxi for fun

There are a couple of red flags for many people. Firstly, some pointed out how the lady knew that a quantum would arrive. Secondly, people said the R20 bill for three people did not add up; others asked why pay in an empty taxi, seeing how most only accept payments once the taxi is full.

The biggest giveaway for some was that the taxi looked too clean and proper to be a normal Jozi taxi.

Below are some of the mixed reactions:

@KingMntungwa shared:

"DJ Zinhle taking public transport to fourways Mall. I can’t prove it but, The taxi was hired for content."

@ThabiJoy4 stated:

"Girlies and content. Imagine she gifted Murda that masterpiece, and is now in a taxi."

yo_zansi said:

"Nah, Zinhle, the taxi is empty."

Nkosinath stated:

"The taxi is cool and fun because you don't take it every day."

@Linghe_Xing said:

"I wonder what the whole point of this is exactly. Eyi they love attention even when it’s unnecessary."

DJ Zinhle took a taxi for Fourways Mall. Image: DJ Zinhle

Source: Instagram

Some fans defended DJ Zinhle, saying local taxis are not costly at all and that the R20 was justified.

whoaskedyou2.0 defended DJ Zinhle and co:

"No, guys. The lady Monde posted a video with people abanye begibela, here they were the first people to Gibela uBesty."

@RodrTerror carified:

"I see the comments, and I understand y'all don't stay in Fourways.A local taxi in Fourways to Fourways Mall is R12, and yes Dj Zinhle stays in Fourways. I have seen her walk to Dainfern Square in Fourways and yes, in fourways it is only Quantum’s and it’s safe to walk around the street."

@KhotsoShane shared:

"People saying she paid R40 for 3, meaning it’s all an act, but did you guys stop and think how much a local taxi actually is around Sandton?"

DJ Zinhle throws party for Murdah

In a previous report from Briefly News, Murdah Bongz was recently treated to a cosy dinner with his close family members to celebrate his birthday.

After a whirlwind of scandals in the past few months, the DJ/ producer finally let his hair down and enjoyed himself surrounded by the people he loves.

Source: Briefly News