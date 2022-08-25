38-Year-old DJ Zinhle is one of the most well-known music producers in the country. She has amassed over 4.5 million followers on Instagram and has amazing taste in cars.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Her social media timeline is filled with the superstar businesswoman posing with cool whips. We've tracked down five of our favourite posts and provided background on the cars she features.

DJ Zinhle has become a powerhouse in the music industry in South Africa. Image: Instagram

Source: UGC

We take a look at several cool posts the businesswoman shared on social media.

1. Porsche 911

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to Porsche, the 911 is the quintessential sports car thanks to its engine placed over the rear axle, providing it with superior traction, and a range of turbocharged engines now powers it.

2. Porsche 911

According to Porsche, the 911 DJ Zinhle is chilling on has been in production since 1963, when the first generation was released. It's available in three body styles: Coupe, Targa and Convertible.

3. Hyundai Santa Fe

According to Hyundai, the Sante Fe is powered by a 2.1-litre turbodiesel engine with 148kW and 440Nm and has a maximum speed of 205km/h.

It has luxury features such as a panoramic roof and wireless smartphone charging.

4. Hyundai i30N

According to Hyundai, the i30N is a hot hatch powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with 206kW and 392Nm. It has a maximum speed of 250km/h and rides on stunning 19-inch wheels.

It has luxury features such as a heated steering wheel and heated and cooled seats.

5. Audi A3

According to Audi, the A3 offers a blend of sophistication and high build quality with good use of materials, including chrome and leather, in the cabin.

The A3 has been one of the German carmaker's best-selling models with its compact dimensions and turbocharged engines.

Mercedes-AMG, Rolls-Royce Ghost: 5 of DJ Tira's coolest whips

Briefly News reported that DJ Tira is one of South Africa's biggest music stars and is well known for his exploits in Kwaito and as a producer.

The 46-year-old DJ has had a glittering career and shows no signs of slowing down. DJ Tira's fast-paced nature is echoed in the Hlambanyathi-born musician's car collection. We look at several of DJ Tira's whips and offer some background on their price and specification.

DJ Tira's impressive car collection is worth over R20 million and includes several exotic whips.

A post on the 46-year-old's Instagram timeline features him posing next to a Porsche 911 for the Sikilidi music video. While the Porsche isn't part of his private collection, we've listed the five cars DJ Tira has been spotted enjoying.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News