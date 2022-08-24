A viral video on social media caught two men at a Suzuki dealership in South Africa lifting an S-Presso model with their hands

The diminutive hatchback weighs just 770kg, which makes it easy for the men to move the car across the dealership floor

The video has been viewed over 30 000 times, and one person said: "That'll come in handy if you can't parallel park"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Two salesmen at a Suzuki dealership in South Africa showed how easy it is to move an S-Presso hatchback by picking the small car up with their hands.

The Suzuki S-Presso is a budget hatchback with a kerb weight of just 770kg. Image: TikTok / Motorpress

Source: UGC

A third individual filmed the hilarious video of the duo casually lifting the budget car by holding the bodywork above each rear wheel and moving it across the dealership floor.

The clip was uploaded to TikTok by user Zahir Martin Von Weidts and has been shared close to 5 000 times, and has received over 30 000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to Japanese carmaker Suzuki, the S-Presso has a wheelbase of 2.8 metres and a maximum kerb weight of 770kg, which is close to the weight of an American crocodile.

Here are some viewers reactions to the clip:

@Vivendren Ramiah said:

"With the petrol price you might as well."

@Aradhna Krishna said:

"Look, that'll come in handy if you can't parallel park."

South African vehicle sales: Suzuki’s Swift bags title as Mzansi’s top-selling car with over 1 900 sales

Briefly News reported that Suzuki has reason to celebrate after it announced impressive sales figures for June, with 4 622 cars sold.

In terms of market share in the passenger vehicle segment, the South African arm of the Japanese carmaker walked away with 15.26% of the pie. Toyota and Volkswagen occupied first and second spots, respectively.

It's safe to say the brand is punching above its weight with a line-up of fuel-efficient city cars and compact SUVs that buyers feel offer value-for-money propositions.

The sales performance is largely down to the Swift's impressive tally of 1 926 units, claiming the title of South Africa's top-selling passenger car.

A breakdown of the sales illustrates the brand's strong offering with 340 Balenos, 569 S-Presso models, and 657 new Vitara Brezzas registered. Lastly, 397 Jimny models were sold.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News