“Corner Cutting in Quality”: AA CEO Flags Chinese Vehicle Safety in South Africa
- AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede has raised serious concerns about the safety and build quality of Chinese vehicles being sold in South Africa
- He pointed to the metal used in key structural parts of some Chinese vehicles as a major red flag
- The concerns come as Chinese vehicle brands continue to flood the South African market, with 15 different Chinese brands operating locally in 2025
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The head of the Automobile Association has put South African car buyers on notice. AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede went public on 29 May 2026 with serious concerns about the safety standards of Chinese vehicles entering the South African market. He said that what he witnessed on a recent trip to China set off alarm bells he couldn't ignore.
Ramagwede said the most troubling thing he noticed was the corner-cutting in vehicle quality. At manufacturing shows in China, he saw displays from Chinese brands showing the grade of metal used in different parts of their vehicles.
The tensile strength of the metal used in key structural parts, including the pillars and door struts, was what concerned him most. He called it a direct safety risk for drivers and passengers.
What the AA found?
The AA's concerns go further than just the metal used in frames. Earlier in 2026, crash test results from Global NCAP revealed that the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro scored just two stars for adult occupant protection in Africa.
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This was because it lacks standard side head protection for both front and rear occupants. The footwell area and bodyshell were found to be unstable under further loading, and side pole impact testing was not even carried out because the car simply doesn't offer that protection as standard.
Ramagwede also raised concerns about the engines being fitted to Chinese vehicles sold locally. He said the majority come with a 1.5T engine that is rarely used in China anymore, and that these engines are effectively being offloaded into the South African market.
A bigger problem for SA's car industry
Beyond safety, Ramagwede warned that the flood of Chinese vehicles, many of which are heavily subsidised, is putting real pressure on South Africa's own vehicle manufacturing sector.
He pointed out that local manufacturers like Volkswagen face far more regulatory hurdles to produce vehicles here than Chinese brands face to simply import them.
He said South Africa is at the same crossroads Australia was before it lost its entire auto manufacturing industry, and warned that without a clear government decision on whether South Africa wants to be a producer or just a consumer of vehicles, local jobs and manufacturing capacity are at serious risk.
More on SA car culture
- Briefly News recently reported that a German woman in a relationship with a South African man shared her honest take on why South Africans are obsessed with a specific car brand.
- Parents surprised their teenage son with a brand new vehicle at a dealership, and the price tag of the car had many impressed.
- A TikToker pointed out exactly how much space Chinese car brands are taking up in South Africa.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za