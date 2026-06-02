Displaced migrants say they lost everything after violence tore through the Asla Park informal settlement in Mossel Bay

Mozambique says at least five of its citizens were killed in suspected xenophobic attacks, while around 800 nationals were affected

Many migrants say they no longer feel safe and are choosing to return to Mozambique as repatriation efforts continue

Xenophobic violence erupted at Asla Park informal settlement in Mossel Bay. Image: @MrCow_man/X

Source: Twitter

MOSSEL BAY, WESTERN CAPE – Migrants displaced by the recent violence in Mossel Bay say they have lost everything after unrest linked to allegations of illegal immigration left homes destroyed and families fleeing for safety.

This after 5 people were killed, hundreds displaced and 55 structures destroyed following a violent unrest that erupted in the Mossel Bay informal settlement, Asla Park, on Friday, 29 May 2026.

Migrant speaks out on the aftermath of the violence.

Speaking to the SABC News, one of those displaced, Silvino Chauque, said that both documented and undocumented migrants had been targeted, without a care whether someone has documentation or a South African ID.

"They break everything. I've got nothing. I don't even have clothes. The one I've got is what I have here; I'm wearing it," he said.

Chauque said the attacks have left many migrants fearing for their lives, with many feeling it is better to go back to their home country.

"I don't think I will ever come back here," he said.

He further alleged that some attacks took place in front of police officers, leaving many displaced residents feeling unprotected. According to Chauque, this has contributed to the growing number of migrants deciding to return to Mozambique.

See the video from SABC News here:

Mozambique releases a statement on the violence

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mozambique's government said seven of its citizens had died in total. Five deaths were directly linked to the attacks, while two others died in a road accident while attempting to return home in a private vehicle.

Additionally, buses have been arranged to transport those leaving to Mozambique

The Mozambican government said about 300 of its citizens returned home on Saturday using their own means, while more than 500 others were moved to a place of safety in the Western Cape. Repatriation efforts are currently underway.

South African police confirmed on Sunday that they are investigating the deaths of two men at an informal settlement in Mossel Bay.

Mossel Bay leaders condemn the violence

Meanwhile, Mossel Bay Community Safety Portfolio Chairperson Leon van Dyk said displaced residents were receiving humanitarian assistance, including food and other necessities.

The violence has also renewed calls for government action against employers accused of hiring undocumented foreign nationals. Critics argue that employing undocumented workers contributes to tensions in communities already struggling with unemployment.

ANC Western Cape MP Cameron Dugmore has appealed for calm and urged residents to reject violence while authorities address community concerns.

Local leaders have expressed concern over the situation as authorities continue monitoring the area and assisting those displaced by the violence.

Approximately 800 migrants fled their homes in Mossel Bay. Image: @MrCow_man/X

Source: Twitter

Ghanaians repatriated amid xenophobic tensions

Previously, Briefly News reported that 300 Ghanaian nationals were repatriated back home following xenophobic tensions in the country. Over 800 Ghanaians registered for voluntary evacuation, with the first group of approximately 300 set to depart from the airport in Johannesburg on 27 May 2026. Speaking about the evacuation, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, said that some received threats to leave by 30 June 2026, which is the deadline handed down to foreigners to exit the country.

Source: Briefly News