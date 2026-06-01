A new cashless system has been introduced in the Western Cape taxi scene to make commuting smoother and more efficient

Commuters can now tap or use prepaid cards before getting in, cutting down on cash hassles for drivers and passengers

Extra safety steps are being considered, including cameras in taxis to deal with crime and overcrowding issues

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The new card set to replace cash in taxi's. Image: @Newzroom Africa

Source: Twitter

A cashless payment system is being introduced in the Western Cape taxi industry, aiming to reduce reliance on cash and speed up commuter travel. Mzansi is still getting used to the idea.

The system allows passengers to use prepaid cards or tap-and-go payments before entering minibus taxis, removing the need for drivers to handle large amounts of cash or deal with change shortages. Speaking during a Newzroom Africa X video posted on 01 June 2026, the journalist highlighted the challenges drivers face with cash payments, saying:

“On a Monday after payday… one rocking up to a taxi with a 200-rand note, you can imagine the admin that goes into getting change for that particular individual.”

Cash is soon to be a thing of the past in Western Cape taxi's.

Source: Getty Images

Tap-and-go system scans passengers before entry.

The rollout shows passengers being issued prepaid cards, which are scanned before boarding. A driver demonstrated the process, showing a R35 payment being processed instantly via a tap-and-scan system. The system aims to make boarding quicker and reduce disputes over cash fares.

The government says the move will modernise taxis. Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku welcomed the initiative, saying it supports transformation in the sector.

“Going cashless and making sure that when people come to a minibus taxi, you don’t have to worry about the stress of having cash or having to look for a change”

He added that the goal is to improve efficiency and reduce risks linked to cash handling in public transport. Sileku said the system will be closely monitored over the next three months to fix early issues.

“Whenever you use technology and especially when bringing new ideas, there will always be glitches… we will be monitoring and see where we can actually help.”

Cameras planned to improve safety.

Codeta has also proposed installing cameras inside taxis to improve safety and accountability. Sileku said this could help tackle overloading and crime inside taxis.

“We really want to see the whole province going cashless.”

View the X video below:

Mzansi reacted to the Taxi news

The big change to the taxi industry is still new and many South Africans are still getting used to the idea of it. This is what Mzansi said on Newzroom Africa's page:

T ke Maratahelele stated:

"The quest to get rid of cash altogether is well underway. Taxis were my last hope. Cashless society will be the end of us. We will be kissing what's left of our "freedom" goodbye."

Blacksheep said:

"Digital means formalisation and formalisation means SARS, SARS means expensive taxi fares moer."

MAKOYA BEATS RSA asked:

"Who cares"

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Source: Briefly News