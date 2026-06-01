Tyla is facing serious backlash on social media after her new picture with American rapper Future surfaced online

The singer was accused of displaying double standards for allowing Future to put his arm over her shoulder just days after visibly rejecting a similar gesture from a South African fan

The viral picture sparked an intense debate online, with several users claiming that Tyla prioritises her international Hollywood standing over her local South African fanbase

Tyla was called out after her photos with Future surfaced online. Images: Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African Pop star Tyla sparked an intense online debate following the release of new promotional photos featuring American rapper Future. Coming from the release of their first collaboration, in partnership with FIFA Sound for the FIFA World Cup, the pair sealed the deal with several photos that had tongues wagging on social media.

Sadly, the photos did not receive good reviews, drawing negative reactions from social media users who accused the Water hitmaker of having double standards.

This, after she refused to let a fan put his hand over her shoulder during a picture moment. While at home, the singer was captured in a video speaking to a male fan, who asked to take a picture with her. The supporter can be heard asking Tyla for consent to pose with his arm around her shoulder, only for her to turn down the request.

Tyla was accused of displaying double standards after she refused to let a fan put his arm around her for a photo, but allowed Future just days later. Image: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The viral incident contrasted the Grammy winner's latest photo with Future, raising questions online about whether she valued her international connections over her local fanbase. Read some of the comments below.

HouseHeaven777 said:

"This is how Americans are allowed to touch Tyla; the South Africans can’t get close."

Doza2Slime threw shade:

"She let Future put his hand over her, but she said no to the poor guy? Being broke is painful."

SamuelMfon5 recalled:

"And she told that other guy not to put his hands around her."

Notuncleju_ asked:

"So Future gets to touch her?"

mamasmiddlchild slammed Tyla:

"She let Chris Brown and Future put their arms around her, but that one guy couldn’t."

findyoursolac reacted:

"I'm surprised she let him touch her."

See Tyla and Future's photos and her viral video with the fan below.

Tyla and Future's song hits massive milestone

The scandal arrived days after the release of the two artists' new single, Game Time, which dropped alongside an epic, high-energy music video on 29 May.

Forming part of the anticipated The Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, the song marks an exciting milestone for the South African star, who teams up with the American rapper to deliver one of the tournament's biggest anthems.

Promoters promised that the track "brings a new level of intensity to the official album, encapsulating the adrenaline and excitement felt around the world as fans and players look ahead to the opening whistle."

Just three days after its release, the music video has amassed over 2 million views on YouTube, while the track dominates the Spotify streaming charts with more than 1.8 million streams.

Speaking on the release, Tyla, who is set to perform at two World Cup opening ceremonies, reflected on what the global collaboration means to her as a proud South African.

“Being part of the official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album feels like a full circle moment — from South Africa hosting the World Cup in 2010. I’m so excited to perform at the opening ceremonies! Let’s go Bafana Bafana.”

Watch the Game Time music video below.

International fans react to Tyla's coloured accent

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to an old video of Tyla that left her international fanbase scratching their heads and struggling to understand her.

This was due to the singer's raw, coloured accent that many global fans were hearing for the first time, completely different from the smooth, polished vocals they are used to on her songs.

The viral throwback clip sparked an intense wave of fascination online, with a handful of international social media users admitting they had no idea the star was even speaking English.

Source: Briefly News