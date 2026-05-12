Tyla is set to appear at both the Mexico City and Los Angeles FIFA World Cup 2026 opening celebrations, in a major moment for South African music

FIFA confirmed that the tournament will feature three separate opening ceremonies across the United States, Canada and Mexico

The singer will share the stage with global stars including Katy Perry, LISA, Future and J Balvin during the historic football event

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South Africa’s Tyla to perform at two FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

South African music star Tyla is set to perform at two FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies after FIFA confirmed its entertainment line-up for the historic tournament across North America.

The Grammy-winning singer will perform in Mexico City on 11 June 2026 and again in Los Angeles on 12 June 2026 as part of celebrations marking the start of the expanded tournament.

According to the FIFA official website, the 2026 edition will be the first World Cup to feature three separate opening ceremonies across the host nations — Mexico, Canada and the United States.

FIFA confirmed that Tyla will perform during the Mexico City ceremony alongside J Balvin, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules and Maná. The event will take place before Mexico’s opening match against South Africa at Estadio Azteca.

Tyla joins global stars for Los Angeles ceremony

Tyla will also return to the stage in Los Angeles for the United States opening celebrations at SoFi Stadium on 12 June 2026.

The Los Angeles line-up includes Katy Perry, Future, LISA, Anitta and Rema. FIFA said the ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kick-off.

BBC Sport reported on 9 May 2026 that FIFA president Gianni Infantino described the ceremonies as a global celebration of football, music and culture.

Infantino said:

“The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it.

“Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament.”

FIFA World Cup 2026 set to make history

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. It will also be the largest tournament in FIFA history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches.

The opening ceremony in Canada will be held at BMO Field in Toronto and feature Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé and Alessia Cara.

FIFA said the ceremonies are being produced in collaboration with Balich Wonder Studio and will include large-scale visuals, storytelling, and cultural themes from each host nation.

The organisation added that Mexico City’s ceremony would incorporate papel picado, a traditional Mexican folk art.

Tyla scores a rare double as she will perform at two FIFA World Cup opening events. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

South Africans react to Tyla’s FIFA World Cup moment

Tyla’s inclusion in two separate opening ceremonies has drawn attention online, with many South African fans celebrating the achievement ahead of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

The singer continues to expand her global presence following her international breakthrough over the past two years.

Benni McCarthy opens up on coaching Bafana Bafana

Briefly News previously reported that Benni McCarthy finally addressed growing speculation around the future Bafana Bafana coaching job after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South African legend admitted coaching the national team would be an honour, but also revealed why he may not be ready to take the role immediately as SAFA prepares to replace Hugo Broos after the tournament.

Source: Briefly News