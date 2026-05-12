Benni McCarthy has finally addressed growing speculation around the future Bafana Bafana coaching job as SAFA prepares for major changes after the FIFA World Cup

The former Bafana star shared a revealing insight as questions continue growing around his future in football management

SAFA’s plans for the post-Hugo Broos era are already starting to take shape as attention turns to possible successors for Bafana Bafana

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Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has opened up on the potential downside of coaching the national team after the FIFA World Cup. Image: bennimccarthy17/ X, BafanaBafana/X

Source: Twitter

South African football legend Benni McCarthy has made a surprise admission about the possibility of coaching Bafana Bafana after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as speculation continues to grow over who could replace Hugo Broos.

McCarthy, who currently coaches Kenya’s national team, admitted that managing South Africa would be an honour. However, he also revealed why the timing may not yet be right for him to immediately take over the national side.

His comments come as SAFA prepares to begin the process of finding Broos’ successor ahead of the World Cup in North America.

Benni McCarthy opens up about Bafana Bafana future

The former Porto and Blackburn Rovers striker addressed the rumours in comments published in the April edition of KICK OFF Magazine.

McCarthy admitted that the Bafana Bafana job would naturally appeal to him because of his connection to the national team.

“I think a lot of people will be interested in the job to coach Bafana. But if I’m asked, of course I would. It’s my country. It’s the national team,” he said.

The South African football icon also praised the current Bafana squad and believes the team has enough quality to continue improving.

“There’s a fantastic group of talented players who are currently playing for Bafana.

So it’s a very good time to achieve things with this group of players, with the calibre and quality that they have,” said McCarthy.

Why McCarthy may not want the Bafana Bafana job yet

Despite expressing interest in coaching South Africa one day, McCarthy admitted that he still misses club football.

“So, yeah, if the chance comes, I don’t see why I wouldn’t want to coach my national team. But maybe not the next job after the World Cup because I miss club football,” he explained.

The former Manchester United first-team coach said he enjoys working with players every day and prefers the routine of club football.

“There is too much time in between matches for the national team,” he added.

McCarthy is currently working on rebuilding Kenya ahead of the 2027 AFCON tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda between 19 June and 17 July 2027.

Benni McCarthy drops surprise Bafana Bafana coaching admission. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

SAFA begins planning for Hugo Broos successor

SAFA Technical Committee chairperson Jack Maluleke confirmed on 10 May 2026 that the search for the next Bafana Bafana coach would begin soon.

Maluleke said during a National Executive Committee meeting at SAFA House that the association was aware Bafana Bafana were heading to the FIFA World Cup.

He added that, according to Broos’ agreement with SAFA, the tournament would be the Belgian coach’s final assignment.

Maluleke said the technical committee wanted to make it clear that the process of recruiting a new coach would begin soon.

While McCarthy did not rule out coaching Bafana Bafana in the future, his comments suggest that a return to club football remains his priority for now.

Businessman reacts after rival fans mock him during heated match

Briefly News previously reported that Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo was mocked by rival supporters after a team he had promised to reward failed to win a heated derby clash.

However, Chivayo later surprised many football fans when he honoured the pledge and rewarded the losing side with a team bus and an additional US$50,000 (about R820,000), despite the defeat.

Source: Briefly News