A former Springbok star has been entrusted with leading one of South Africa’s leading women’s rugby teams into a new era of growth and ambition

The appointment signals a long-term plan focused on strengthening identity, culture, and performance within a rising franchise structure

The move comes at a time of continued momentum for women’s rugby in South Africa, with the game entering a key developmental phase locally and internationally

A Springboks legend has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the Isuzu Bulls Daisies, the club confirmed in a statement on Monday, 11 May 2026.

Springboks Women legend Zenay Jordaan has been appointed the Bulls Daisies head coach. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

Zenay Jordaan, widely regarded as one of the players who helped pave the way for the growth of women’s rugby in South Africa, will now lead the Isuzu Bulls women’s team.

The Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) announced that she has signed a contract that will keep her in the role until 2029.

Zenay Jordaan's Springboks career

Jordaan’s transition from a decorated playing career to coaching has been seamless, supported by a strong technical foundation. She is one of only two women’s coaches in South African rugby to hold a World Rugby Level 3 qualification.

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During her playing career, she earned 36 Test caps for the Springbok Women, becoming a key figure in the national team before moving into coaching. She is already well established within the Isuzu Bulls Daisies setup, having spent two successful seasons as assistant and co-head coach, helping to transform the side into one of the leading women’s rugby franchises.

Zenay Jordaan is congratulated by Poppy Cleall of England after the Pool C Rugby World Cup 2021 match between England and South Africa. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

Vision for Bulls Daisies Future

Jordaan said she was still taking everything in but expressed excitement about the new responsibility. She explained that her focus would be on working more closely with management, strengthening the team’s cultural structures, and building a clear identity.

She added that a winning culture was already in place, but stressed the importance of improving planning and raising standards even further.

As seen in the post below:

Thando Manana, BBCo Executive for Strategic Projects and Women’s Rugby, said Jordaan was the ideal leader for the next chapter of the Bulls Daisies’ journey. He described her as a trailblazer who represents the essence of South African women’s rugby and said her appointment signals a strong statement of intent from the franchise.

He further stated that the goal goes beyond results on the scoreboard, focusing instead on building a world-class high-performance environment. Manana added that Jordaan’s elite playing experience and World Rugby Level 3 qualification make her the right person to keep the Bulls Daisies at the forefront of women’s rugby in Africa.

See the X post below:

South African women’s rugby continues to grow following strong performances by the Springbok Women at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Despite the loss of one of the sport’s iconic figures, former captain Lusanda Dumke, there remains optimism about the future of women’s rugby in the country.

Siya Kolisi flaunts Mercedes G63 AMG

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showed off his black Mercedes G63 AMG, prompting a frenzy online.

In another picture, he is seen gazing at the waves along what appears to be the Durban coastline. Other images show Kolisi enjoying Oros and food with his sibling, Liyema.

Source: Briefly News