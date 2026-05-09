South African Rugby Union secured a fresh long-term television agreement that keeps domestic rugby on familiar screens across Africa

The renewed partnership strengthens SuperSport’s position as the home of South African rugby coverage for fans and subscribers

Rugby leaders believe the deal will help protect the financial future of the sport while expanding investment in local content and competitions

South African Rugby Union and CANAL+ Group have renewed their multi-year domestic broadcasting agreement, ensuring that SuperSport remains the exclusive broadcaster of local rugby competitions in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the SA Rugby magazine, the renewed deal means SuperSport will continue showing all SARU domestic competitions, including matches involving the Springbok women’s team and junior national sides.

The agreement marks the first major sports rights renewal since CANAL+ partnered with the MultiChoice Group in September 2025. The two parties held initial discussions, though in March 2026, when the future of rugby on the platform was deliberated.

SARU president Mark Alexander welcomed the agreement and praised the relationship between the organisations.

“We are very happy to have concluded our first agreement with the MultiChoice Group and CANAL+ Group after a thorough and extensive series of engagements,” said Alexander.

He added that both parties shared an understanding of rugby’s importance to South Africans and expressed hope that the renewed agreement would be the first of many future partnerships.

SuperSport’s long-standing rugby partnership continues

SuperSport has been broadcasting South African rugby for more than 30 years and remains one of the sport’s biggest commercial partners. David Mignot said the company remained committed to investing in local sporting content that resonates with African audiences.

“As promised, we are doubling down on our investment in local content, including the sports content that matters the most to people on the continent,” Mignot said.

He noted that rugby had become deeply connected to South African culture, especially following the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup successes.

SA Rugby shows the importance of broadcast revenue

SARU CEO Rian Oberholzer said broadcasting revenue remained vital for the sustainability of rugby in the country. He described SuperSport as a trusted and long-standing partner that has helped grow the sport over several decades.

Canal+ Director for Sports Content in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa, Rendani Ramovha, added that the agreement was also a major win for DStv subscribers who rely on SuperSport for premium rugby coverage. Ramovha said the renewed partnership reaffirmed the broadcaster’s commitment to delivering world-class sports coverage to fans across the continent.

The partnership broadcast extension comes at a time when the Springboks brace themselves for a blockbuster season ahead.

The Springboks will take part in the inaugural Nations Championship, featuring a mix of home and away fixtures against top international sides. The home schedule includes Tests against England, Scotland and Wales in July, while the November tour will see clashes with Italy, Ireland and France.

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Source: Briefly News