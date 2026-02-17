Formula 1 legend Ralf Schumacher is set to marry his longtime partner in May 2026

The racing star publicly came out as gay in 2024 after years of private life speculation

Schumacher, brother of Michael Schumacher, has had a celebrated F1 career spanning Jordan, Williams, and Toyota

Formula 1 champion and icon Ralf Schumacher has announced that he will marry his boyfriend, shortly after coming out as gay.

Schumacher, the brother of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who recently recovered from a health scare and is no longer confined to bed, is reportedly set to tie the knot with his partner, Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne, 36, in May 2026.

The couple revealed their relationship in July 2024 on Instagram with the caption,

“The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

Their planned wedding was reported on 8 February by Bild, with the couple set to marry during a three-day event in Saint-Tropez.

Schumacher was previously married to model Cora-Caroline Brinkman. The pair married in 2001 and had a son, David. They officially divorced in February 2015 after a period of separation and a bitter custody battle over David, who is also a racing driver.

Ralf Schumacher’s wife reacts

After coming out, his ex-wife expressed anger, saying she felt used during their relationship and described it as “a stab in the heart.” Schumacher responded, saying that Cora had congratulated them in September 2023 because she thought they had already married. He added that it was a shame she was spreading what he called “so many lies” and said that he and Etienne just wanted to be left in peace.

He also revealed that he and Etienne had been rumored to be together for two years before making their relationship public. Actress and close friend Carmen Geiss commented on his coming out post, saying she had known him for more than 25 years and that he had always been a great joy to her.

Ralf Schumacher's career highlights

Schumacher made his Formula 1 debut in 1997 with Jordan and scored a podium in only his third race. He joined Williams in 1999, helping the team compete strongly in the early 2000s. Over 11 seasons in Formula One, he raced 182 times (180 starts), earning six Grand Prix wins and 27 podiums. His first win came at the 2001 San Marino Grand Prix, followed by victories in Canada, Germany, Malaysia, Europe, and France through 2003.

Schumacher also recorded six pole positions, eight fastest laps, and 329 career championship points. In 2005, he moved to Toyota, where he stayed until his final F1 season in 2007.

