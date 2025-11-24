Rassie Erasmus expressed his deep admiration for Johan “Oom Tat” Botha on social media after the rugby legend passed away

Botha spent decades mentoring young players in Free State rugby, leaving a lasting influence both on and off the field

Fans, former players, and coaches have shared heartfelt memories, showing how much he meant to the rugby community

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has paid tribute to South African rugby legend Johan “Oom Tat” Botha, who passed away at the age of 79, with a heartfelt post on social media.

Rassie Erasmus during the warm-up before the Autumn Nations Series 2025 rugby match between France and South Africa. Image: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus, currently on tour with the Springboks and fresh from leading the team to victory against Ireland on Saturday, 22 November 2025, shared his tribute on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, 23 November. Fellow rugby fans quickly joined in mourning the loss of the Free State rugby stalwart.

Botha's passing comes days after the passing away of South African flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93.

A revered figure in Kovsies (University of the Free State) rugby, Botha was widely recognised as a mentor in junior rugby across the Free State, and his influence extended far beyond the playing field. While his career did not shine primarily as a player, Botha became renowned for his enduring role as a coach, storyteller, and guiding father figure.

His presence at the Kovsie Rugby Club was deeply felt. On one memorable club evening, he captivated players and officials with motivational stories and talks.

In recognition of his legacy, celebrated cartoonist Fred Mouton created a spot illustration of Botha, which was placed in the Shimla Room at Kovsie, a lasting tribute to the man affectionately nicknamed “Meneer Rugby” (Mr Rugby).

Rugby legend Johan Botha has been celebrated by the rugby community as tributes pour in for him. Image:@cheetahsrugbyclub

Source: Instagram

Outpouring of grief from the rugby community

Botha’s passing has sparked an outpouring of grief and tribute from the Free State rugby community.

Former players and coaches recall him not just as a strategist but as a mentor who cared deeply about the personal growth and character of his players. His work with junior rugby emphasised discipline, passion, and legacy, leaving a profound and lasting imprint on those he guided.

Rassie pays tribute to Oom Tat

Erasmus’s tribute on X read:

“Oom Tat, you were iron! We all love you very much.”

Other rugby fans also shared their condolences:

Werner Lindemann (@GBTinman):

"Oom Tat and my father taught together."

Pieter de Haas (@PieterdeHaas12):

"100% legend… thank you, Oom Tattie! 🥲❤️"

Christo Brits (@christobrits):

"A giant of South African rugby! 🏆🏆🏆🏆"

Kevin Ferreira (@KevinGFerreira):

"I agree. Learned a lot from him at Kovsies."

@rno / @watsenaam:

"Sorry for your loss."

Though details of his early life and playing career remain limited, Botha’s reputation as a figure who embodied the true spirit of building rugby from the grassroots up is unquestioned.

His legacy will continue to inspire players and coaches, cementing his place as one of South Africa’s most beloved rugby mentors.

