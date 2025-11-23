Experienced PSL coach Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela has shared his forthright take on the 2025/26 Betway Premiership title race, as well as the current form of South Africa’s football powerhouses: Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs.

Currently without a club, Malesela recently parted ways with Baroka FC in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. His departure came after a period of suspension, with Tlisane Motaung stepping in as the club’s new head coach.

Having played for both Sundowns and Pirates, Malesela has carried his on-field experience into coaching, becoming known for teams that favor high-possession, attacking football.

His managerial career has been diverse and distinguished, spanning roles at United FC, Sundowns’ youth setup, four separate stints at Chippa United, three at Marumo Gallants, and a landmark Nedbank Cup win with TS Galaxy in 2019. Throughout, his sides have been recognized for their bold tactics and adventurous style of play.

Now 59 and in between coaching assignments, Malesela has been closely watching the early stages of this season’s Betway Premiership. Speaking on the Apex Sports International Podcast, he delivered a candid and insightful assessment of the league and the title contenders.

Speaking on the podcast, Malesela described the title race as quite interesting, noting that unlike previous seasons—where one team would often lead by a large margin—it is now very tight, which is how football should be.

He admitted he wasn’t sure what was happening with Sundowns, saying they had changed their rhythm; he felt their games were now too slow and that they were creating fewer opportunities than before. Regarding Pirates, he observed that they had returned to playing too fast, making outcomes unpredictable, while Sekhukhune United, whom he was unsure about from the start, were now slowing down.

On Kaizer Chiefs, Malesela said they have quality players, but he believes they need a consistent starting lineup to understand where they are heading. He refrained from criticizing anyone specifically but emphasized that stability in the eleven would help the team realize its potential.

Source: Briefly News