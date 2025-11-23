FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo’s assistant coach, Yassine Salmi, shared a new take on Mamelodi Sundowns following Saturday’s CAF Champions League group-stage encounter, describing the South African side as “half Brazilian, half European” in style.

Sundowns dominated Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, earning a 3‑1 victory. Lupopo had previously made headlines in South Africa by stunning Orlando Pirates in the second preliminary round of the Champions League, exiting the country with pride. This time, however, they left Pretoria dejected, unable to replicate that heroics.

Nuno Santos scored twice, while Marcelo Allende added a second-half goal, securing a convincing win for Sundowns in their Group C opener.

Salmi emphasised the quality of Sundowns’ squad, noting that the team is “about 50 % Brazilian and 50 % European.” He described Sundowns as a special club, adding that, having observed many teams in Belgium, he sees no difference between Sundowns and European clubs. He stressed that Sundowns is very difficult to play against and that any team facing them must be cautious, given the club’s unique blend of Brazilian and European styles.

However, Salmi acknowledged that his own team’s main weakness was a lack of efficiency and a cutting edge. He said they had missed opportunities and needed to improve, noting that it is very difficult to score an equalizer against Sundowns due to their strong bench. Reflecting on the second half of the game, Salmi mentioned that they needed to approach the match differently, as repeating the first-half strategy would not suffice, and he looked ahead to how things would unfold in Lubumbashi.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have moved to the top of their group, with Al Hilal—who defeated MC Alger under Mokwena—dropping to second place in Group C.

Source: Briefly News