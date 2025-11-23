Former Orlando Pirates star Lebohang ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena has opened up about the extraordinary measures he took to persuade the club’s technical team to bring Bafana Bafana midfielder Oswin Appollis on board.

Appollis has quickly emerged as one of South Africa’s most exciting football prospects, and Pirates supporters have witnessed his talent firsthand. In 19 appearances, he has already contributed three goals and five assists—but his impact goes far beyond statistics.

Known for his composure, sharp vision, and uncanny ability to thread passes through the tightest spaces, Appollis has rapidly become a key creative force for the Buccaneers.

His acquisition ahead of the 2025/26 season was a statement of intent for Pirates. The young star had drawn attention from top domestic rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as Tunisian powerhouse Esperance, according to his agent Lance Davids. Yet it was Pirates who ultimately secured his signature—and as Mokoena reveals, it took a little extra persuasion behind the scenes to make it happen.

Mokoena has revealed that he personally lobbied for Orlando Pirates to sign Oswin Appollis, believing the 24-year-old’s style was perfectly suited for the Black-and-White jersey. He admitted that he had anticipated Appollis would be a perfect fit for the club, even amid interest from rivals like Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. Convinced of the player’s dynamic qualities, Mokoena contacted and urged the Pirates’ technical team to secure his signing.

Since joining the club, Appollis has adapted seamlessly. While he initially played out wide and took a couple of games to find his rhythm, he has now become a vital member of the squad. Mokoena described him as the club’s best signing, highlighting his versatility across multiple positions—including left, right, and attacking midfield—and praised his consistent performances week in, week out.

